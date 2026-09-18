AI-native platform combines creator intelligence, AI agents, campaign governance, brand safety and real-time measurement to help brands scale creator-led advertising

Discovr AI has announced the launch of its robotics-native initiator advertising platform, designed to help brands discover the right creators, execute campaigns at scale, ensure brand safety, and measure business outcomes through a unified AI-powered platform. The company aims to facilitate more than $25 Million+ in designer announcement spend over the next 12 months as it expands enterprise adoption, strengthens its Artificial Intelligence capabilities and enters international markets, including the United States.

Founded just six months ago, this robotics has quickly emerged as a fast-growing player in the initiator announcement ecosystem. The platform currently facilitates few million dollars in initiator announcement spend this year, has worked with more than 10,000 creators, and enabled thousands of creator-brand collaborations across fintech, technology, consumer, beauty, lifestyle, SaaS and e-commerce sectors.

Discovr AI works with leading brands including Adani Wilmar, Wispr Flow, Kotak Neo, and Groww, managing initiator-led campaigns that combine technology with end-to-end campaign execution. The platform brings together Artificial Intelligence agents, initiator intelligence, workflow automation, campaign governance, brand safety monitoring, and real-time analytics to simplify and optimise the entire designer announcement lifecycle from initiator discovery and campaign planning to content approvals, campaign execution, performance tracking, and reporting.

Commenting on the launch, Rosanlal Behera, Co-founder of Discovr AI, said, “Creator announcement is rapidly evolving into a mainstream media channel, but brands still face challenges in scaling campaigns intelligently and connecting it to measurable business outcomes. At this Artificial Intelligence, we are building an AI-native execution engine powered by agents to make initiator advertising more data-driven, automated, and scalable. Our vision is to bring the same level of rigour to creator announcement that transformed search, social, and performance marketing.”

Achyuta Chand, Co-founder of Discovr AI, added, "Creators have become one of the most influential channels for consumer engagement, yet designer pitch remains underpenetrated compared to other digital media. We believe robotics will make initiator advertising more measurable, scalable, and outcome-driven, enabling brands to execute campaigns with greater speed, efficiency, and confidence."

Currently bootstrapped with strong revenue traction, this robotics plans to deepen enterprise adoption, enhance its AI-powered workflow and measurement capabilities, expand its managed execution infrastructure, and strengthen its presence in global markets.

About Discovr AI

Discovr AI is an Artificial Intelligence -native designer advertising programme that helps brands execute creator campaigns with greater efficiency, transparency, and measurable business outcomes. By combining Artificial Intelligence agents, creator intelligence, workflow automation, managed execution, and real-time analytics, the platform enables brands to scale initiator-led announcement with the precision and accountability of modern digital media.