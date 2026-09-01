EquityList Launches AI-Native Cap Table & Compliance OS, Redefining How Companies Manage Equity

EquityList, one of the world's fastest-growing equity management platforms, today announced the launch of its AI-native cap table and compliance operating system. A ground-up shift from software that records equity data to a system of intelligence that understands it and can act on it.

Equity management tools have changed little in over a decade: a handful of players, and workflows that remain fragmented and manual. Meanwhile, expectations have shifted everywhere else - a finance or HR lead can now ask an AI assistant to reconcile a ledger or summarize a contract in seconds, but the moment the question turns to their own company's equity, they're back to downloading reports from different systems, stitching together complex data across spreadsheets and PDFs, and still lacking the clarity to move forward with confidence. EquityList's move to AI-native resolves that by bringing intelligence and automation into the decisions and workflows that sit around the cap table.

"Equity is the only company function every business runs with no dedicated expert at most organisations," said Kashish Sharma, Founder and CEO of EquityList. "It lands on whoever's nearest — a founder, an HR lead, someone in finance who inherited it. We built this so that teams can run equity operations like a specialist."

EquityList serves 650+ companies across 16 countries and manages more than $20 billion in securities for 80,000+ stakeholders globally. Its customers include large public companies such as Tata Consumer Products, Swiggy, Angel One, Shiprocket, BlackBuck, and BlueStone; global unicorns such as Flipkart, Rapido, Slice, Sarvam, and MENA-based Tabby.ai and Salla; and globally recognized brands such as Taco Bell India.

"More automation doesn't mean less control," Sharma said. Going AI-native does not mean handing equity decisions to a black box. Every AI-assisted action in EquityList — extracting a share class from a legal document, flagging a compliance gap, drafting a grant — is surfaced for the company to review and approve before it touches the cap table, with a clear record of what the AI suggested and what a human signed off on.

That same care extends to how the AI itself is built. Cap table and compliance data is deeply interconnected — a share class, a vesting schedule, a valuation, and an approval all affect one another — which is difficult to capture through a generic AI tool bolted on from outside. That's why EquityList built its AI natively into the platform, with strict controls over what data it can see and what it's allowed to do, backed by SOC 2 Type II certification, ISO 27001 compliance, and alignment with GDPR (EU).

Headout, a US-incorporated company backed by Nexus Venture Partners and Glade Brook Capital, uses EquityList to manage its equity operations. “Headout is a global company built by a team spread across the world. As we continue to scale, managing equity with clarity and efficiency becomes increasingly important. EquityList has made it much easier for us to access and analyse our equity data, bringing together information that previously required navigating multiple reports. We’re also excited by the potential of its AI capabilities to simplify routine workflows and give our teams more time to focus on strategic priorities," said Manisha Singh, Associate Director - Legal and Compliance at Headout.

The system of record has to be exact - every share, grant, vesting event tracked to the letter. Intelligence sits on top of it. EquityList's AI augments the record with the ability to query it in plain language, reason across contracts, filings, and cap table history, and surface what needs attention — while the underlying data and calculations stay on a deterministic engine built on proprietary data models. That layering is what makes the difference: finance and compliance teams get the speed of AI without ever losing the ground truth their work depends on.

The launch also introduces a self-serve onboarding flow, where AI parses legal documents, cap tables, and financial reports to help new customers migrate their equity data in a fraction of the time manual onboarding has traditionally taken — with the customer confirming what the AI extracts rather than re-entering it by hand.

"We didn't want to bolt AI onto an old workflow," Sharma added. "We waited until we could tell exactly where it changes outcomes for our customers, not just where it looks impressive in a demo."

With this launch, EquityList is making the case that AI-native isn't just faster, it's the more accountable way to run equity: more control for the companies using it, tighter security around the data underneath it, and zero tolerance for error in the numbers it produces.

Looking ahead, EquityList plans to push further into compliance automation, running corporate governance itself and give enterprises workflows they can configure and let run with less manual sign-off.

About EquityList

EquityList is the AI-native operating system for cap table and compliance, managing $20B+ in securities for 650+ companies and 80,000+ stakeholders across 16 countries, from early-stage startups to public listed companies. Backed by AngelList, Hustle Fund, Republic, and Unpopular Ventures. Learn more at equitylist.co.