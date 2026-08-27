From Acting to Beauty: Digangana Suryavanshi's Vision Behind Glamirk

For a celebrity, putting their name on a beauty product can be the easy part. The harder question is what happens after the association wears off.

For Digangana Suryavanshi, stepping into beauty is not simply about putting her name on a product. With Glamirk, which she has co-founded, the journey is about building something that can earn its own place in a competitive market.

Celebrity recognition may spark curiosity, but lasting relevance comes from what consumers experience beyond the familiar face. The larger ambition is clear: to create an identity that can stand on its own.

The First Purchase Is Only the Beginning

A well-known founder can bring immediate attention to a new launch, but sustained growth depends on the consumer experience that follows.

Younger buyers increasingly assess quality, functionality, design, pricing and everyday relevance before becoming repeat customers. The business opportunity, therefore, lies in converting initial interest into lasting preference—where the decision to purchase is driven not by the personality behind the label, but by the offering itself.

When Celebrity Becomes the Starting Point

An actress brings years of exposure to makeup artists, shoots and evolving trends, offering valuable insight into how cosmetics perform. But everyday consumers have very different routines from those seen on film sets.

The opportunity lies in translating that professional experience into practical, accessible products—bringing elements of screen glamour into real-life beauty without making everyday makeup unnecessarily complicated.

Building Something People Return To

The real test of a celebrity-led venture begins after the initial excitement fades. Visibility may encourage trial, but sustained growth depends on repeat purchases and everyday relevance. A lipstick or eyeliner must earn a place in the consumer’s routine. Ultimately, success comes when the buying decision shifts from admiration for the founder to genuine preference for the product.

For Digangana, however, the venture also carries personal significance. In a social media post, she reflected on how having her own cosmetics label once felt like a distant wish.

A Brand With Its Own Personality

Glamirk also enters a landscape where aesthetics have become part of the overall product experience.

For Gen Z and younger consumers, packaging, social media presence, photography and communication can matter alongside formulation. Cosmetics no longer live only on store shelves; they appear across Instagram feeds, GRWM videos, creator content and dressing tables.

That makes a distinctive identity increasingly important.

In other words, Digangana can be the reason people discover Glamirk.

The wider founding team of Aqueel Ahmed, Poonam Dadhich and Vijay Laxmi Sharma also brings different efforts and perspectives to building the business.

The Bigger Shift in Celebrity Beauty

Earlier, public recognition itself could provide a powerful selling proposition. Today's audiences are more discerning. They may appreciate authenticity and founder visibility, but they still expect performance and value.

This makes the journey less about becoming another celebrity entry into cosmetics and more about establishing credibility beyond the founder's fame.

Digangana's own trajectory adds another dimension. From becoming a television star at 16 and emerging as the youngest participant in the Bigg Boss 9 format, she moved into films with Bollywood projects Jalebi and FryDay, followed by Telugu debut Hippi and Tamil debut Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale. Alongside entertainment, she remained connected with academics, completing her MBA from NMIMS Mumbai. Entrepreneurship now becomes another step in that evolution.

Her hopes, however, appear to extend beyond encouraging consumers to simply try the products. In the same social media post, she wrote:

“My own cosmetic brand” was wishful thinking until it turned into reality with Glamirk! For all that has conspired to make this happen—the thought, the effort, the team, and the blessings—I’m very grateful. From trying on Mom’s makeup as a kid to owning the makeup I wear, God has been kind.

And now, I only hope that Glamirk finds a place in your hearts, and that you trust it with the same love and faith with which we’ve created it for you. From my makeup table to yours, may Glamirk become a part of your beauty rituals, your little moments, and your everyday stories. ????”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DcbKUe0TxpT/

And perhaps that captures the larger business ambition: not a celebrity brand that happens to sell just the products, but a beauty brand that happens to have a celebrity founder.

From making her mark as a television star at 16 and winning hearts with her grace as the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss 9, to making her Bollywood debut with Jalebi and FryDay, her Telugu debut with Hippi, and her Tamil debut with Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale, Digangana has continued to evolve. Alongside her acting career, she remained committed to academics, completing her MBA from NMIMS Mumbai. She now takes another significant step in her entrepreneurial journey with the brand.