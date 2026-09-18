GHFL and PINE Labs Redefine Affordability with India's First Card-Linked EMI for PPF & Detailing Solutions

Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited (GHFL) has become the first company in India’s automotive films and detailing industry to enable card-linked Equated Monthly Instalment options at the point of sale through a new partnership with Pine Labs, a leading merchant commerce and payments platform.

Through this partnership, customers will be able to access flexible EMI options on eligible purchases, allowing them to spread their purchase cost over convenient monthly instalments. The solution will be enabled through Pine Labs’ platform and its extensive ecosystem of banking and issuer partners.

The EMI facility will be available across the company’s domestic automotive portfolio, PPF, Auto Window Films and the Garware Detailing Solutions range. This will give customers greater flexibility to choose premium, long-term vehicle protection without a large upfront payment.

The offering includes flagship products such as Garware Titanium, their most premium PPF, priced upwards of ₹1.5 lakh. With 3, 6 and 9-month EMI options, even luxury-grade vehicle protection can now be accessed through convenient monthly instalments, alongside other products in the portfolio. The initiative is aimed at making premium solutions more accessible while providing a seamless payment experience at the point of purchase, with 25+ credit card banks/NBFCs partnering in the initiative.

Mr Deepak Joshi, Director, Sales & Marketing – GHFL, said, “We are proud to be the first in the auto films and detailing space to bring card-linked EMI. This isn’t just a payment upgrade – it’s a statement of intent. We’re removing the affordability barrier for premium vehicle protection and doing so at scale across our network. Our partnership with Pine Labs strengthens the value we deliver to customers and to the channel partners who represent our brand every day.”

Mr. Dharmender Kapoor, Sr. Vice President – Sales & Marketing, GHFL, added, “We believe this initiative will further strengthen our customer proposition while supporting our channel partners and business growth. The partnership brings together our strong product portfolio and channel network with our partner’s payments capabilities and issuer ecosystem, creating a more flexible and convenient purchase journey.”

Mr. Christopher Anthony, Executive Vice President – PayLater, Automobile & Lender Partnerships, Pine Labs, said, “Our objective is to make affordability simple, accessible and seamless for consumers. Our partnership with them brings card-linked EMI options closer to customers at the point of purchase, giving them greater flexibility in managing their spends. By leveraging our platform and extensive bank partner ecosystem, we aim to create a more rewarding purchase experience while supporting GHFL’s growth ambitions.”

The partnership combines their extensive automotive portfolio, strong channel network and detailing solutions with Pine Labs’ payments capabilities and issuer ecosystem, creating a more flexible and rewarding purchase journey for customers.

About Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited

GHFL is a leading manufacturer with 90 years of legacy in specialty films, serving customers across diverse applications and markets. The company has built a strong reputation for innovation, quality and technology-driven solutions.

Fully vertically integrated as a “chips-to-film” manufacturer, GHFL is among the top two globally with patented base polyester film technology.

With accolades including the Government of India’s Gold Shield, the CII Technology & Innovation Award, 50+ years of Top Exporter Awards from PLEXCOUNCIL, D&B Value Creator Award 2025-26 and Green Pro Award 2025, the company continues to focus on innovation and responsible manufacturing.

For more information, visit: www.garwarehitechfilms.com

This is a technology company building the Commerce OS that powers digital commerce across South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and the United States. Its platform connects merchants, enterprises, financial institutions and consumers through a unified suite of payments, issuing, credit and fintech solutions.

About Pine Labs

Its a technology company building the Commerce OS that powers digital commerce across South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and the United States. Its platform connects merchants, enterprises, financial institutions and consumers through a unified suite of payments, issuing, credit and fintech solutions.

Serving businesses across online and in-store commerce, the company helps simplify payments, enable financial services and create seamless commerce experiences.