A trader's gold loan falls due on Sunday, but repayment gets delayed until Wednesday. A message arrives notifying him of an additional charge. How much must he pay, and how is the amount determined?

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines explain how financial institutions can levy such penalties, helping borrowers understand their obligations and avoid unexpected expenses.

What Counts as a Penal Charge on a Gold Loan?

Under RBI's fair lending instructions, a penalty imposed for breaching a material loan condition, such as missing a payment deadline, is classified as a penal charge rather than penal interest.

This distinction is important. Such fees must remain separate from the contracted borrowing rate. Lenders cannot capitalise these amounts or calculate further interest on them. These instructions took effect on January 1, 2024.

The regular borrowing rate continues to apply to the outstanding principal as agreed. For example, a gold loan interest rate of 12% annually remains applicable, while any late payment penalty appears separately in the account statement.

How Is the Regular Loan Cost Calculated?

The basic calculation uses three factors: principal, annual rate and repayment duration.

For instance, a 1 lakh advance at 12% annually for 180 days would cost approximately ₹5,918 in accrued interest, calculated as:

1,00,000 × 12% × 180 ÷ 365 = 5,918.

Under a bullet repayment arrangement, the total payable at maturity would be approximately ₹1,05,918.

However, repayment structures vary. Some lenders collect monthly instalments, while others follow slab-based pricing or EMI schedules. The Key Fact Statement (KFS) outlines the applicable Annual Percentage Rate (APR) and associated fees.

How Are Late Charges Calculated?

The loan agreement determines the applicable penalty. It may be calculated as a percentage of the overdue amount or charged as a fixed fee for each missed payment.

For example, suppose 10,000 remains unpaid and the agreement specifies a monthly penalty of 2%. A delay of 15 days would result in a charge of 100, calculated on a 30-day basis.

Alternatively, if the contract specifies a flat fee of 500, that amount would apply as stated.

These fees must be reasonable and proportionate to the breach. They cannot be used to increase the contractual rate or attract further charges. Borrowers should also check whether the amount applies once or recurs monthly.

For individual borrowers taking loans for non-business purposes, penal charges cannot exceed those applicable to non-individual borrowers for comparable breaches.

What Must the Lender Disclose?

RBI requires lenders to disclose the amount and reason for applicable penalties in the loan agreement and KFS. Relevant details must also appear on their websites under applicable pricing and service charges.

Furthermore, every lender must maintain a board-approved policy governing such fees.

Payment reminders should mention the applicable penalty, while borrowers must receive an explanation whenever an additional amount is imposed. Keeping reminders, account statements and contractual documents can help resolve discrepancies.

What If the Delay Continues?

If repayment remains overdue, the lender must provide adequate notice before auctioning the pledged gold, following the agreed terms.

RBI directions prescribe minimum auction reserve prices of 90% of the current gold value, reducing to 85% after two unsuccessful auctions. Any surplus proceeds must be returned within seven working days of receiving the full auction amount.

Borrowers can contact their lender before the due date to explore renewal options. Bullet repayment schemes may require accrued dues to be cleared before renewal.

Final Thoughts

Understanding contractual terms, checking applicable penalties and setting repayment reminders can help borrowers avoid unnecessary expenses. If repayment may be delayed, contacting the lender early can help explore alternatives and prevent further complications.