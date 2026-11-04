IIRM Holdings India Limited Lists on the National Stock Exchange

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: IIRM Holdings India Limited today announces the listing of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) under the symbol “IIRM.” The milestone was marked by a formal bell-ringing ceremony attended by representatives of the NSE, members of the Board, shareholders and investors, business partners, customers, employees, members of the media and other stakeholders.

The listing connects IIRM Holdings with a broader community of investors and strengthens the Company’s commitment to transparency, sound governance, accountability and long-term value creation.

Founded in 1999, the company has evolved from a group of individual insurance agents into a diversified platform spanning insurance distribution, wellness, staffing & allied services. IIRM Holdings today comprises seven companies, employs more than 500 people, handles over INR 1800 Cr in annual premium and operates across India, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Kenya.

The company’s growth has been guided by a commitment to expertise, integrity, technology and customer service. Its motto, “Winning and Sustaining Customer Trust,” remains central to its approach to serving customers, partners, employees, regulators and shareholders.

Commenting on the listing, V Rama Krishna, Chairman & Managing Director of IIRM Holdings India Limited said, “we intend to deepen our insurance and allied-services capabilities across its geographies and use technology to enhance service efficiency and customer experience.

We will continue diversifying across commercial and speciality insurance, reinsurance, international operations and selective acquisitions, with the objective of reducing dependence on any single product, channel or remuneration structure”

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans and objectives. Actual outcomes may differ due to economic, regulatory, market and other factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on such statements.