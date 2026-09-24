India Is Building Adventure Faster Than It Is Engineering It

A quiet change is under way across the country's holiday map. Gorges in Arunachal Pradesh now carry ziplines at altitudes touching 2,900 metres. College festivals rig climbing challenges on campus lawns. Port townships on the Gujarat coast host towers designed to stand in cyclonic winds. What was once a niche pursuit for trekkers has become mainstream recreation, and a serious category of construction.

Demand is arriving from every direction at once. State tourism departments are commissioning ziplines and skywalks to anchor destinations. Resorts are adding activity parks to win events business and lengthen stays. Schools are treating outdoor challenge as part of the sports curriculum. Consumer brands are discovering activations built around real rides rather than hoardings. Even the armed forces procure training structures to exacting specifications.

Yet the sector's growth has outpaced its rulebook. India has no single national code governing installations of this kind. Responsible builders voluntarily apply a patchwork of norms: Indian structural codes such as IS 456 and IS 800 for foundations and steel, European standards like EN 15567 for ropes courses, and ACCT guidelines for challenge systems. The difference between operators who follow that discipline and those who improvise is invisible on opening day, and decisive a few years later.

This is where design-and-build specialists have begun to matter. OXO Planet , the adventure infrastructure brand of Oxo Consultants Private Limited, has delivered 70+ projects and 300+ activity installations across 25+ states and union territories, with work spanning India and Nepal. Its recent order book sketches the demand map. A three-line zipline tour at Jang Falls in Tawang, built at an altitude of around 2,900 metres for the state PWD. A nine-activity park across 1.2 acres at Maira Resort & Convention Center in Raipur, delivered in three months, and followed in 2026 by a second commission for the same client's Kanha property. A campaign for the beverage brand Mountain Dew, executed with activation partner The Experiential Hub, that installed soft aerial rides across 20 colleges in seven states. And in Kathmandu, a contour-heavy park for the Choudhary Group, one of Nepal's largest business houses, combining a multi-activity tower, ropes course, giant swing and more on a single slope.

"The ride is the visible five per cent," says Mohit Gupta, Founder, OXO Planet. "The other ninety-five is load calculation, foundation design, braking, rescue planning and documentation. When we build at 2,900 metres above a working hydel facility, or on a coast where galvanised steel corrodes, the thrill is the easy part. Making it repeatable and safe for a decade is the actual job."

The economics explain the urgency. A resort that adds well-run rides sees longer stays and higher per-guest spend; a repeat order, like Maira's second property, is the clearest evidence the model pays. A tourism department that anchors a destination with a signature attraction changes the fortunes of an entire valley. But the same numbers cut the other way: an incident anywhere in the sector dents confidence everywhere. Unlike a hotel or a restaurant, a zipline cannot be renovated into safety after the fact. It is either calculated correctly before fabrication, or it is a liability wearing a fresh coat of paint.

For buyers, whether a district collector, a brand manager or a property developer, the checklist matters more than the brochure. Which code governs each structure, and can the vendor name it? Are harnesses, pulleys and belay devices from certified manufacturers, with original test documents supplied? Do load-test records and commissioning reports exist? Who trains the operating staff, and against what procedures? Firms confident in their work answer these questions in writing; the evasive ones quote a lower price instead.

"Our advice to every buyer is identical: ask for the engineering file, not just the quotation," Gupta says. "Tenders are slowly getting better at this. We now see requirements that specify norms, testing and operator training. That shift will do more for Indian tourism than any subsidy, because assets that stay safe stay open."

There is also a manufacturing story here. Most structures in this category, towers, walls, platforms, tracks, are fabricated domestically, while critical safety components are imported from specialist makers in Europe. As volumes rise, more of that value chain will localise. The firms investing in qualified welders, documented processes and third-party verification today are positioning for that future.

The opportunity in front of the industry is real: a young population, rising disposable incomes, and states competing to put experiences, not merely monuments, on their maps. Whether it compounds into a durable sector depends on an unglamorous choice made project by project, to treat recreation as infrastructure. Roads and airports earned public trust through codes, inspection and accountability. Ziplines, high towers and aerial courses will earn it the same way. The boom is here. The discipline must keep pace.