Leaders of mettled, forged in the fires of industry

The tapestry of the world as we know it is being rewoven. There are multiple threads running through the fabric of the global order that one needs to be wary of, such as the climate crisis, a rewiring of the workplace, technological advances, and changes in social values. When viewed in totality, they are creating a completely new landscape for humankind, and the sheer speed of technological, social, and economic change calls for a new breed of leaders. In a world roiled with complexity and volatility, the role of strong leadership is more important than ever. They must be ready to turn adversity into opportunity, building sustained competitive advantage to survive long term. Call it resilience or reinvention if you will, but that is the need of the hour. And in the Indian milieu, a few eminent leaders have shown the foresight and the courage to do exactly that, in the process earning the right to be acclaimed asInfluential Leaders of India 2024.

Driven by research, this unique initiative shortlisted the following influential leaders from across industries:

Ahana Gautam, Founder & CEO, Open Secret

Amit Ramani, Chairman and Managing Director, Awfis Space Solutions Ltd.

Anupam Katheriya, Chief Executive Officer, Cholayil Private Limited

Arun Raste, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NCDEX

Arvind Goel, Chairman, TATA AutoComp

Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige Limited

Deepak Acharya, Chief Executive Officer, INOX India Ltd

Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities

Kalidas Bhangare, Managing Director, Testo

KARTIK NAGARAJAN, MANAGING DIRECTOR – BUSINESS CONSULTING & GLOBAL BUSINESS SERVICES (SALES), NEXDIGM

Krishna Kanhaiya, Chief Executive Officer, Mirae Asset Financial Services (India)

Madhav Sheth, CEO, HTech

MANISH KAPOOR, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, Pepe Jeans India Ltd

N. Visweswara Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Shirdi Sai Electrical Limited.

Naiyya Saggi, Group Co-founder & Board Member, Good Glamm Group

NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India

Rajat Raheja, Division President, Amdocs India

Ravi Raghavan, Managing Director, Bharat Fritz Werner

Sam Katgara, Partner, Jeena & Co.

Sanjay Koul,Chairman & Managing Director, Timken India

Soumitra Saha, VP & MD, Lumen Technologies, India

Tarun Bhatia, Regional Managing Director and Head of APAC Investigations, Diligence and Compliance, Kroll

Vikram Bhatt, Founder – Enrich

Vivek Bhatia, Managing Director & CEO, TKIL Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Sharad Gupta, Co-founder, Team Marksmen Network, said “Leadership is such a fuzzy, subjective, and ephemeral concept. The nature of it is truly hard to pin down, but one can safely say that it is made up of acts big and small, with impacts that are sometimes localised, but often wide-ranging. Their role in not just institution building, but nation-building, cannot be ignored. Team Marksmen’s recognition of the Influential Leaders of India 2024 is a tiny step towards honouring those that have walked this path and stood above the madding crowd, in the process crafting a better tomorrow for us all.”

To know more about this unique initiative, write to us at contact@teammarksmen.com.

About Team Marksmen

Through an array of bespoke industry-centric knowledge platforms, using a variety of formats, such as Roundtables, Summits & Conferences, Workshops, and Recognition Ceremonies, Team Marksmen helps senior industry decision makers navigate through issues of critical importance and informs their world-view for better decision-making.

Team Marksmen has successfully executed more than 50 events with 1500+ domestic and international B2B and B2C brands, helping businesses across industries create opportunities to engage audiences through on-ground and virtual experiences.

The organisation empowers industry leaders by providing them with insights, ideas, and opportunities that fits their unique industry and context. Through content shared via its flagship website, Marksmen Daily, and print magazine ‘in Focus’ focused on business, leadership, and lifestyle, they help advance the practice of management. Meanwhile, through strategic initiatives like Marksmen Media, it helps organisations achieve objective through a plethora of bespoke digital and content strategies.