OIEquestra: Bringing Young AI Innovators and Enterprise Technology Together

Newgen Software's nationwide hackathon attracted 1,800 teams from over 30 institutions, encouraging students to address real-world challenges through NewgenONE platform

India's emerging technology talent demonstrated its ability to address complex organisational challenges at OIEquestra – The Quest for What's Next, a nationwide hackathon organised by Newgen Software in collaboration with AI Club, IIT Madras.

The competition attracted 1,800 teams representing more than 30 IITs, NITs, and other leading educational institutions. Following multiple evaluation stages, 140 groups advanced to the final rounds. First Byte from IIT Madras, Wizards from IIT Roorkee, and SheCodes from Chennai Institute of Technology secured the top three positions and received cash prizes worth lakhs.

The event reflected Newgen's Ahead of What's Ahead philosophy, which emphasises preparing individuals and organisations for emerging opportunities before they become widely established. Rather than focusing solely on coding abilities, the challenge encouraged participants to develop practical applications that address everyday operational requirements.

The emphasis remained on identifying meaningful problems, designing effective solutions, and demonstrating measurable outcomes.

The Vision Behind OIEquestra

The name OIEquestra originates from the concept of Orchestrating Intelligent Enterprises (OIE), which focuses on connecting people, processes, information, decisions, and technology within a coordinated organisational environment.

This approach recognises that individual technological capabilities become more valuable when they function together as part of a larger system.

The objective was to move beyond theoretical concepts and demonstrate practical applications across different organisational functions.

By providing a platform for experimentation, the initiative also encouraged students to explore the Light of Possibilities and consider how their technical knowledge could contribute to India's evolving digital landscape.

NewgenONE: Connecting Technology with Enterprise Outcomes

A central component of the programme was NewgenONE, the company's unified low-code platform designed to support intelligent enterprise orchestration.

The system combines process automation, content management, and customer communication capabilities, allowing organisations to integrate information, activities, and interactions within connected applications.

Artificial intelligence can simplify individual tasks, including document processing, information extraction, data interpretation, and decision support. However, meaningful improvements often depend on how effectively these capabilities operate within broader organisational structures.

For example, automated document analysis becomes more useful when extracted information can move directly into an approval process, reach the appropriate employee, and support timely action.

This coordinated approach helps enterprises reduce fragmented activities while maintaining human supervision and appropriate governance.

During the hackathon, every participating team used NewgenONE to develop its proposed user journey. Working within a shared technological environment allowed contestants to concentrate on identifying challenges, designing logical processes, and demonstrating functional applications.

It also provided students with exposure to the considerations involved in developing software for professional environments, where usability, reliability, and operational relevance are essential.

Recognising Ideas with Real-World Value

The assessment focused on practical effectiveness rather than technical complexity. Newgen's product leadership team, including Varun Goswami, Sanjay Pandey, and Dinesh Parikh, evaluated the submissions, while the final decision was made by Pramod Kumar, Chief Growth Officer at Newgen Software.

Projects were judged on problem relevance, user experience, feasibility, and business impact. The evaluation emphasised solutions that combined creativity, technical skills, and practical value, giving young developers a platform to showcase their problem-solving abilities.

Preparing Young Talent for Future Opportunities

As digital transformation continues across industries, the ability to connect emerging technologies with established organisational processes is becoming increasingly important.

Technical expertise remains essential, but organisations also require professionals who understand how systems interact, how information moves between departments, and how digital solutions can improve everyday operations.

OIEquestra provided an opportunity for students to develop this broader perspective through hands-on experimentation.

Participants were able to explore how intelligent automation, structured workflows, and connected applications could support different organisational needs.

The experience also encouraged collaboration, analytical thinking, and a greater understanding of the relationship between technological development and business outcomes.

Such initiatives can help bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations by introducing students to challenges that extend beyond conventional classroom exercises.

Supporting India's Technology-Driven Future

Aligned with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the programme highlighted the importance of innovation, skill development, and practical innovation. The competition brought academic talent and industry together to address real-world challenges and demonstrated how innovation can improve existing processes.

Through OIEquestra, Newgen Software reinforced its commitment to Orchestrating Intelligent Enterprises, offering young developers a platform to turn creative ideas into applicable solutions and contribute to India's technological progress.