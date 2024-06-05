Saya Homes Goes Greens: Over 1500 Plants & Trees planted in Massive Environment Day initiative.

On the occasion of Environment Day- 05June 24, Saya Homes has once again demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship by conducting a large-scale plantation drive. Over 1500 plants and trees were planted across various Saya Homes projects including Saya SouthX, Saya Piazza, Saya Zion, Saya Zenith & Saya Gold Avenue, reinforcing the company's dedication to creating greener and healthier communities.A significant highlight of the event was the active participation of the residents of Saya Gold Avenue. These community members enthusiastically joined the initiative to plant trees and plants along the divider in front of Saya Gold Avenue. This green belt, now stretching over 100 meters in length and 5 feet in breadth, will be meticulously maintained by Saya Homes moving forward.Mr. Vikas Bhasin, Chairman & Managing Director of Saya Homes, expressed his gratitude to the residents and emphasized the importance of such initiatives. "Our commitment to the environment goes beyond just building homes; it's about fostering a sense of community and responsibility towards our planet. The involvement of Saya Gold Avenue residents is a testament to the collective effort needed to make a significant environmental impact," he said.The plantation drive not only aimed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area but also to contribute to improving air quality, increasing biodiversity, and providing a natural habitat for local wildlife. Saya Homes' continuous efforts in organizing such events reflect their holistic approach to development, which harmonizes modern living with nature.Saya Homes invites other communities and organizations to take inspiration from this initiative and work towards a greener future. Together, we can make a substantial difference in preserving and protecting our environment for generations to come.Saya Homes is India’s leading real estate developer known for its innovative projects and commitment to sustainable living. With a focus on creating vibrant communities, Saya Homes integrates green practices in all aspects of their developments. Saya Homes has delivered 5.37 million Sq.ft. in residential and 2.37 Million Sq. Ft is nearing possession in commercial projects.