The Sweetest Family Traditions: How Raksha Bandhan Has Evolved Across Generations

Ask anyone who grew up in the 1970s or 80s what they remember about Rakhi, and the rakhi itself may not be the first thing they mention. More likely, it’s the kitchen the night before, a mother or grandmother deciding which mithai to send with which relative, which tin needed refilling, and whether the sweets would survive the train journey to a sister’s house in another city. Tying the rakhi took seconds. The food took planning, and it’s often what people remember longest.

That instinct hasn’t disappeared. Indian siblings today are more likely to be spread across cities or continents, making the traditional family gathering harder to recreate. Yet Raksha Bandhan hasn’t lost relevance. If anything, the festival has adapted, with digital connections and online gifting becoming part of the celebration. When siblings can’t close the distance themselves, food remains one of the most tangible ways to stay present.

Sending a box of kaju katli, mohanthal, milk cake or a thoughtfully curated assortment of traditional and gourmet mithai and snacks to a sibling’s doorstep carries effort and thought, turning a simple gesture into something that can be opened, shared and enjoyed.

For Jagdish Farshan , which began as a small local kitchen in 1938 and grew into a household name, this evolution has unfolded alongside its own eight-decade journey. In many ways, its journey mirrors that of the families it has served: the occasions remain familiar, even as the way they are celebrated continues to change.

From the Mithai Box to the Modern Festive Hamper

The evolution of Rakhi gifting reflects a broader shift in how Indian families celebrate. A box of sweets remains an enduring gesture, but festive gifting today is also about bringing together familiar favourites and contemporary flavours that appeal to different generations.

Jagdish Farshan’s Rakhi offerings reflect this evolution. Its range brings together traditional Indian mithai, gourmet sweets and select savouries, creating a mix that moves comfortably from classics to more contemporary indulgences. Traditional favourites such as kaju katli, mohanthal and milk cake sit alongside more indulgent, modern creations inspired by flavours such as Biscoff, Nutella and Oreo, as well as gourmet mithai such as baklava and Oreo laddoo. The Classic Rakhi Hamper, Sibling Attack Combo, Grand Celebration Combo and Signature Rakhi Combo include all these and more.

What matters isn’t simply the number of items in a box, but the thought behind the mix. One sibling reaches for the kaju katli, another discovers a new favourite in the baklava, while someone else quietly finishes the mohanthal. The variety mirrors the family itself: different tastes, different personalities, one occasion.

Eight Decades, Many Ways of Celebrating

The fact that a food brand can stay part of family occasions across eight decades says something about the bond between food and memory. Families change. Habits change. Even the meaning of gifting changes. What endures is the expectation that celebrations feel a little different from an ordinary day.

Jagdish Farshan’s journey sits within that larger evolution. Staying relevant hasn’t meant keeping traditional items unchanged. It’s come from understanding what families hold on to, while making room for what’s new. Festive favourites sit alongside new flavours as celebrations themselves evolve.

The same is true of Raksha Bandhan. The festival has kept its emotional core while becoming more flexible in how families observe it. Siblings still exchange gifts, share food and look for personal ways to make each other feel special. The setting has changed. The sentiment hasn't.