What documents are needed for a personal loan of 1 lakh application today

You want to borrow Rs. 1 lakh and may expect a smaller amount to need less paperwork. In practice, the checks depend on what the lender needs to verify, not simply on how much you borrow. Even for a smaller sum, you may still need to show who you are, where you live, what you earn and where you work. Most of this paperwork can now be shared digitally. A common issue is an Aadhaar card showing an old residence. That does not necessarily stop you from applying, as you can submit a separate record of where you currently live.

Which documents do you need for a Rs. 1 lakh loan For a personal loan 1 lakh , lenders usually ask for your PAN card, KYC papers, recent payslips, bank statements and proof of employment. Self-employed applicants may need income tax returns instead of payslips

Requirement What it shows What lenders usually ask for PAN card Your tax record, and supports credit report checks PAN card or e-PAN ID and address proof Who you are and where you live Aadhaar, passport, driving licence or voter ID Salary slips Your take-home pay Last 3 months, preferably as PDFs from your employer Bank statement Monthly pay credits and existing EMI payments Last 3 to 6 months, as a PDF or fetched online with your consent Proof of employment Where you work and your role Employee ID card or appointment letter Income tax returns Business earnings for self-employed applicants Returns for the last 2 to 3 years

Each lender sets its own requirements and may ask for more paperwork. Submitting online does not remove the verification process. e-KYC can confirm your identity using an OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

What if your Aadhaar address is not where you live now

You can still apply if your Aadhaar shows an old address, as long as you can submit an accepted record of your current residence. What you need depends on your living arrangement.

Written rental agreement: Upload the copy signed by you and your landlord.

Upload the copy signed by you and your landlord. Rental accommodation in Maharashtra :

: A leave and licence agreement can confirm where you currently stay. When applying for a personal loan in Mumbai, keep the registered copy ready.

Verbal rental arrangement: If nothing in writing confirms where you live, ask your landlord for a written agreement before applying.

If nothing in writing confirms where you live, ask your landlord for a written agreement before applying. Permanent move: Update your Aadhaar so future applications reflect your current details directly.

What does a complete document set look like for a first-time borrower A complete set covers every check the lender runs: identity, credit record, residence, earnings, bank activity and employment. The information should also match across everything you submit. Tenzin, 25, works as a front-office executive at a hotel in Gangtok. He wants a 1 lakh loan to repair the roof of his parents' house in Namchi.

What the lender checks Tenzin's details What he submits, or where he sees it Identity and permanent address Aadhaar shows his parents' house in Namchi Verified through e-KYC PAN and credit record CIBIL score of 712 PAN card Current address Rents a room in Gangtok under a spoken arrangement Written rent agreement from his landlord Monthly income (Rs.) 34,000 Payslips for the last 3 months Bank activity Pay credited every month Bank statement for the last 6 months Employment Front-office executive at a hotel Appointment letter Loan amount (Rs.) 1,00,000 over 24 months Application form EMI at an illustrative 15% a year (Rs.) 4,849 Key Facts Statement Total interest over 24 months (Rs.) 16,376 Key Facts Statement EMI as a share of earnings (%) 14.3 Personal budget check

The rent agreement is the only item Tenzin needs to arrange separately. At the illustrative rate, his EMI takes up about 14% of his monthly pay. His actual interest rate depends on the lender's assessment of his profile.

The smallest mismatch can become the biggest delay

With a personal loan 1 lakh, the paperwork is less about producing a long list and more about making sure the details tell the same story. A pay credit that does not match the payslip, an outdated residence on record or inconsistent personal details can raise questions even when every required item has been submitted. Checking your papers for these mismatches before applying can therefore matter just as much as having them in the first place.

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