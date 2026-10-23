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What documents are needed for a personal loan of 1 lakh application today

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4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 3:11 PM IST
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You want to borrow Rs. 1 lakh and may expect a smaller amount to need less paperwork. In practice, the checks depend on what the lender needs to verify, not simply on how much you borrow. Even for a smaller sum, you may still need to show who you are, where you live, what you earn and where you work. Most of this paperwork can now be shared digitally. A common issue is an Aadhaar card showing an old residence. That does not necessarily stop you from applying, as you can submit a separate record of where you currently live.
 

Which documents do you need for a Rs. 1 lakh loan

For a personal loan 1 lakh, lenders usually ask for your PAN card, KYC papers, recent payslips, bank statements and proof of employment. Self-employed applicants may need income tax returns instead of payslips 
  
RequirementWhat it showsWhat lenders usually ask for
PAN cardYour tax record, and supports credit report checksPAN card or e-PAN
ID and address proofWho you are and where you liveAadhaar, passport, driving licence or voter ID
Salary slipsYour take-home payLast 3 months, preferably as PDFs from your employer
Bank statementMonthly pay credits and existing EMI paymentsLast 3 to 6 months, as a PDF or fetched online with your consent
Proof of employmentWhere you work and your roleEmployee ID card or appointment letter
Income tax returnsBusiness earnings for self-employed applicantsReturns for the last 2 to 3 years
 
Each lender sets its own requirements and may ask for more paperwork. Submitting online does not remove the verification process. e-KYC can confirm your identity using an OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

What if your Aadhaar address is not where you live now

You can still apply if your Aadhaar shows an old address, as long as you can submit an accepted record of your current residence. What you need depends on your living arrangement.
  • Written rental agreement: Upload the copy signed by you and your landlord.
  • Rental accommodation in Maharashtra
  • A leave and licence agreement can confirm where you currently stay. When applying for a personal loan in Mumbai, keep the registered copy ready.
  • Verbal rental arrangement: If nothing in writing confirms where you live, ask your landlord for a written agreement before applying.
  • Permanent move: Update your Aadhaar so future applications reflect your current details directly.

What does a complete document set look like for a first-time borrower

A complete set covers every check the lender runs: identity, credit record, residence, earnings, bank activity and employment. The information should also match across everything you submit. Tenzin, 25, works as a front-office executive at a hotel in Gangtok. He wants a 1 lakh loan to repair the roof of his parents' house in Namchi.
 
What the lender checksTenzin's detailsWhat he submits, or where he sees it
Identity and permanent addressAadhaar shows his parents' house in NamchiVerified through e-KYC
PAN and credit recordCIBIL score of 712PAN card
Current addressRents a room in Gangtok under a spoken arrangementWritten rent agreement from his landlord
Monthly income (Rs.)34,000Payslips for the last 3 months
Bank activityPay credited every monthBank statement for the last 6 months
EmploymentFront-office executive at a hotelAppointment letter
Loan amount (Rs.)1,00,000 over 24 monthsApplication form
EMI at an illustrative 15% a year (Rs.)4,849Key Facts Statement
Total interest over 24 months (Rs.)16,376Key Facts Statement
EMI as a share of earnings (%)14.3Personal budget check
 
The rent agreement is the only item Tenzin needs to arrange separately. At the illustrative rate, his EMI takes up about 14% of his monthly pay. His actual interest rate depends on the lender's assessment of his profile.

The smallest mismatch can become the biggest delay

With a personal loan 1 lakh, the paperwork is less about producing a long list and more about making sure the details tell the same story. A pay credit that does not match the payslip, an outdated residence on record or inconsistent personal details can raise questions even when every required item has been submitted. Checking your papers for these mismatches before applying can therefore matter just as much as having them in the first place.
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Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Topics :

Personal loans

First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

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