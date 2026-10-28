Step into any jewellery store in the days before Dhanteras, and you will find one counter almost always busy. Families still choose gold coins for this festival because they offer high purity, low making charges, convenient storage and a simple way to welcome Goddess Lakshmi home.

Yet the questions come up every year. Is a coin better than a necklace? Is it an investment or just a ritual?

The answer lies in what a coin is meant to do. Jewellery is bought to be worn, whidedule a minted piece is bought mostly for the metal it holds. There is little design work, so almost the entire price goes towards the precious content. For many households, that clarity is exactly what makes the choice feel right on such an auspicious day.

This is where trusted names matter. Jewellers such as Tanishq offer coins alongside festive collections, so buyers can pick what suits their purpose.

A Tradition Built One Piece at a Time

Dhanteras marks the start of Diwali. Its name joins "dhan", meaning wealth, with "teras", the thirteenth lunar day.

For generations, Indian families have believed that bringing home metal on this day invites prosperity. Many follow a quiet habit of adding one small piece every year. Over time, these purchases grow into a modest reserve that can support a wedding, a child's education or an emergency.

What Makes Coins a Practical Choice

Beyond faith, there are sound reasons behind this preference. Buyers often point to a few clear benefits.

High purity : Most coins are minted in 24-karat metal, usually 999 or 995 fineness.

: Most coins are minted in 24-karat metal, usually 999 or 995 fineness. Lower making charges : With minimal craftsmanship, more money goes into the metal itself.

: With minimal craftsmanship, more money goes into the metal itself. Flexible sizes : Weights start from about one gram, which suits different budgets.

: Weights start from about one gram, which suits different budgets. Easy storage : They fit neatly in a locker and are simple to track.

: They fit neatly in a locker and are simple to track. Simple valuation: Their worth follows the market rate, making resale or exchange easier to understand.

A Place In The Diwali Puja

Many of these pieces carry images of Lakshmi and Ganesha. These are not bought only as savings.

On Dhanteras and Diwali evenings, the new coin is often washed, placed on the puja thali and worshipped with diyas and flowers. It then goes into the family safe as a blessing for the year ahead. This blend of devotion and value is why the custom has lasted so long.

A Gift That Carries Meaning

They are also a popular present during the festive season. They feel personal without being tied to anyone's taste in design.

For newborns : A small piece marks a child's first Diwali.

: A small piece marks a child's first Diwali. For newlyweds : It is a blessing for a couple's new home.

: It is a blessing for a couple's new home. For employees and clients: Many businesses hand them out as festive tokens.

What Buyers Should Check

A little care at the counter keeps the purchase safe. Buyers are advised to follow a short checklist.

Purity mark : Look for the karat and fineness stamped on the coin.

: Look for the karat and fineness stamped on the coin. BIS hallmark : Choose hallmarked options wherever available.

: Choose hallmarked options wherever available. Sealed packaging : Tamper-proof packs protect the coin and its certificate.

: Tamper-proof packs protect the coin and its certificate. Clear bill : The invoice should show weight, purity, rate and 3% GST.

: The invoice should show weight, purity, rate and 3% GST. Buyback terms: Banks usually sell such pieces but do not buy them back, so ask the seller about exchange options. At Tanishq, buyers can get 0%* hidden deduction on exchanging their old gold* from any jeweller. They can also book in advance and stay protected against fluctuating gold rates*.

When Coins Meet Jewellery

For many families, a Dhanteras purchase starts as savings and later becomes something to wear. These small pieces are often collected over the years and finally exchanged for ornaments for a wedding or a big celebration.

Some buyers prefer not to wait that long. They pick up a small savings piece for the puja and choose one wearable item on the same visit. For them, the festive Adhyantara collection offers more than 100 designs in 18 kt and 22 kt purity, inspired by elements of the cosmos such as the moon, the stars and the first light of dawn. That wearable piece comes with festive savings too, with up to 20% off* on making charges of gold jewellery and on diamond value, along with other great offers in-store.

A Small Purchase with a Long Story

When the lamps are lit this Dhanteras, many homes will place a shining coin before the goddess, their hands folded in prayer.

Whether bought from a family jeweller or a national name like Tanishq, it may weigh only a few grams, but it holds something larger: a family's hope for the year, a habit passed down by parents and a promise of security for the future.