Four directors. One role. One week. The call reaches him in evening traffic, and he pulls over to listen. Two functions are merging. Only Single director will keep a seat.

He has spent nineteen years building his career, nine of them at this firm. He drives home and tells his wife everything. She says, “We will manage.” By three in the morning, he stops trying to sleep and starts tracing each decision and result he owns. He sees a truth before he finds the words. Nineteen years of experience brought him to this call. Experience will not protect him from what follows.

A week later, he wins the role. Three colleagues lose their director titles. Relief comes first and does not last. Exactly Single year after the evening call, another firm acquires his company. He resigns the same day. None of the four directors remains.

The win gave him added more year, and no protection. A title records where you sit. Others decide how long you keep the seat.

A promotion once settled the question of progress. A bigger designation brought more responsibility and better pay. Restructuring, technology and shifting roles have weakened this link. You perform well, gain experience and rise inside Single organisation, yet you grow more dependent on one employer, one function and one set of skills.

Internal progress measures how your employer values you today. External relevance measures how the market values you tomorrow. Both matter, yet only one travels with you.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 measures the pace. Employers expect 39 per cent of workers’ core skills to change by 2030. The survey covered more than 1,000 employers, representing more than 14 million workers across 55 economies.

So ask a better question. How much of your professional value would remain relevant outside your current organisation?

In my book Beyond Title, I describe the Career Engine, six interconnected elements built on professional identity. Equip builds skills the wider market values. Navigate sets direction, because experience without a destination limits progress. Generate creates visibility, so people beyond your team know what you deliver. Integrate builds relationships, since opportunity travels through people who have seen your work. New Pathways creates choices Over and above your current employer, industry or function. Evolve keeps your career relevant as markets and technologies change. A resilient career needs all six, built before disruption arrives.

Start small this quarter. Equip yourself by spending two hours a week on Single skill the market values. Navigate by writing down where you want your career in three years. Generate visibility by sharing Only piece of your work beyond your team, through a talk, an article or a client note. Integrate by meeting single senior person outside your firm each month. Each step builds value beyond your current role.

Your title belongs to your employer. Your relevance depends on what you build beyond the title.

Dr. John Robert is an executive coach, leadership advisor, and storyteller. He is the author of Beyond Title and Going Beyond Boundaries.