Zupee Recognized Among India's Most Downloaded Apps in 2024

Zupee, a leading skill-based online gaming platform, has been named one of the most downloaded apps in India for 2024. According to Apple's latest App Store charts, Zupee secured a spot among the top games for iPhone users in India. These rankings highlight the apps and games that have resonated most with users worldwide.

Zupee's inclusion in this list reflects its growing popularity and strong engagement with Indian users. The app reimagines traditional games like Ludo and Snakes & Ladders with skill-based elements, creating an engaging and rewarding experience for players.

In November 2024, Zupee reached a major milestone, surpassing 100 million users and recording over 6.6 billion gameplays. This achievement reinforces Zupee’s position as a leader in the skill-based gaming industry and its focus on providing enjoyable and accessible gaming experiences to a broad audience.