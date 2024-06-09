India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST

In match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India will take on Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York. It is going to be the first meeting between the two sides in the USA.

With Pakistan having lost their first match to the USA in a Super Over, the onus is now on them to win this game and stay in the hunt for a Super 8 spot without depending on other results from the group. India though would look to keep things simple and consolidate their impressive record against the Pakistani side in the T20 World Cups. A win here would keep India at the top of the Group A points table. Changes are expected in the Playing 11 of both the teams

India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan playing 11 probable: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan/Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

IND vs PAK LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The IND vs PAK live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs PAK Live streaming

