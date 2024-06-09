Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST
LiveNew Update

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE TOSS Updates, IND vs PAK Playing 11: India would not look to mess up with their winning combination, while Pakistan would go with four seamers most likely amid rain concerns

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
India vs Pakistan live cricket score today
India vs Pakistan live cricket score today

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 6:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India will take on Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York. It is going to be the first meeting between the two sides in the USA. 
With Pakistan having lost their first match to the USA in a Super Over, the onus is now on them to win this game and stay in the hunt for a Super 8 spot without depending on other results from the group. India though would look to keep things simple and consolidate their impressive record against the Pakistani side in the T20 World Cups. A win here would keep India at the top of the Group A points table. Changes are expected in the Playing 11 of both the teams
Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs PAK Playing 11 prediction
India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan playing 11 probable: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan/Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf
IND vs PAK LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The IND vs PAK live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs PAK Live streaming
Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score and match updates here 

Key Events

6:36 PM

India vs Pakistan: New York weather live updates

6:33 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE updates: Here's why today's match could be a low-scoring affair?

6:25 PM

New York Stadium key stats

6:11 PM

MATCH UPs: India batters vs Pakistan bowlers: Head to Head - All T20s

5:59 PM

IND vs PAK: Here's how New York wicket could be dampener today?

5:47 PM

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20Is | Overall

5:33 PM

India vs Pakistan: New York weather Live updates | Forecast

5:28 PM

India vs Pakistan: New York weather Live updates

5:18 PM

India vs Pakistan head-to-head stats in previous five matches

4:34 PM

IND vs PAK LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Welcome to the Live Blog

6:36 PM

India vs Pakistan: New York weather live updates

The good news for India and Pakistan fans is that it is not raining at the moment. However, the weather might gets damp by 8 PM IST (10:30 AM local time).

6:33 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE updates: Here's why today's match could be a low-scoring affair?

FALSE SHOTS - 2024 T20 WC
VENUE FALSE SHOT%
NEW YORK 38.00%
DALLAS 28.80%
BARBADOS 27.30%
GUYANA 26.60%


AVG BOUNCE BY VENUES - 2024 T20 WC
PACERS' DELIVERIES IN 6-8m LENGTH
VENUE AVG HEIGHT AT STUMPS
NEW YORK 85 cm
BARBADOS 78 cm
DALLAS 76 cm
GUYANA 71 cm


AVERAGE SWING & SEAM IN FIRST 6 OVERS
BY VENUES - 2024 T20WC
VENUE AVG SWING AVG SEAM
NEW YORK 1.33° 0.92°
DALLAS 1.08° 0.65°
BARBADOS 1.04° 0.58°
GUYANA 1.07° 0.80°

6:25 PM

New York Stadium key stats

New York Stadium key stats
T20s at Venue Matches Won - Bat 1st Win - Bat 2nd Avg 1st Innings Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score Sixes per Innings
Since 2022 2 0 2 86.5 - 4.19
T20WC 2024 2 0 2 86.5 - 4.19

6:11 PM

MATCH UPs: India batters vs Pakistan bowlers: Head to Head - All T20s

India batters vs Pakistan bowlers: Head to Head - All T20s
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma Haris Rauf 3 12 13 2 6 92.3 1 1
Rohit Sharma Mohammad Amir 2 1 7 2 0.5 14.28 0 0
Rishabh Pant Shadab Khan 2 17 15 2 8.5 113.33 2 0
Virat Kohli Haris Rauf 4 42 32 0   131.25 2 3

5:59 PM

IND vs PAK: Here's how New York wicket could be dampener today?

Scoring has been very challenging in most of the venues this world cup and more so at New York. This venue has seen the lowest scoring rate in the tournament. Average score batting first in the 2 games here has been 87. 

RUN RATE IN PHASES BY VENUES - 2024 T20 WC
PHASE NEW YORK DALLAS BARBADOS GUYANA
01/06/24 4.8 6.4 6.5 6.4
7-15 6 8.5 6.5 5.4
16-20 5.2 9.2 9.2 6.6

5:47 PM

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20Is | Overall

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20Is
Head to Head - T20Is Matches Wins - IND Wins - PAK Super Over Wins - IND Super Over Wins - PAK No Result
Overall 12 8 3 1 0 0
Since 2021 4 2 2 0 0 0
In T20 World Cup 7 5 1 1 0 0

5:33 PM

India vs Pakistan: New York weather Live updates | Forecast

According to accuweather.com, the rain is likely to start after 8 PM IST (10:30 am local time).

Screengrab from accuweather website

5:28 PM

India vs Pakistan: New York weather Live updates

According to media reports and various images on social media platform X, the clouds are hovering over Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The weather prediction further suggests rain might arrive in an hour.

5:18 PM

India vs Pakistan head-to-head stats in previous five matches

India vs Pakistan in last five meetings in T20Is
Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings
2022-10-23 IND win by 4 wickets Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne PAK - 159/8 (20.0) IND - 160/6 (20.0)
2022-09-04 PAK win by 5 wickets Dubai International Stadium, Dubai IND - 181/7 (20.0) PAK - 182/5 (19.5)
2022-08-28 IND win by 5 wickets Dubai International Stadium, Dubai PAK - 147/10 (19.5) IND - 148/5 (19.4)
2021-10-24 PAK win by 10 wickets Dubai International Stadium, Dubai IND - 151/7 (20.0) PAK- 152/0 (17.5)
2016-03-19 IND win by 6 wickets Eden Gardens, Kolkata PAK - 118/5 (18.0) IND - 119/4 (15.5)

4:34 PM

IND vs PAK LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Welcome to the Live Blog

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 clash from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India vs PakistanIndia cricket teamICC T20 World CupPakistan cricket team

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News