BAN W vs ENG W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG wins the toss, opts to bat

The inaugural champions, England, are all set to start their 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against hosts Bangladesh on Saturday, October 5, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah in the third match of Group B.

Bangladesh, who are currently at the top of the Group B points table after their win against debutant Scotland in the tournament opener, will try to secure an upset win on Saturday to take one step closer towards the semifinals.

On the other hand, the Heather Knight-led English side will try to start their campaign with a win against the hosts and keep their hopes of recreating their performance from the inaugural season in 2009 up and running.

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, and Maddy Green will lead England’s batting department, with Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, and Fran Jones commanding the bowling department.

Bangladesh Women vs England Women Playing XI:

Bangladesh Women Playing 11: Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter

England Women Playing 11: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith

Bangladesh women vs England women head-to-head in T20 internationals

In head-to-head stats in Women’s T20 internationals, Heather Knight’s England side has a 100 per cent win record over Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh.

Total matches: 3

3 Bangladesh won: 0

0 England won: 3

3 No result: 0

Bangladesh Women vs England women LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana and England's Heather Knight is at 7 PM IST today.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh women vs England women live telecast in Bangladesh

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the BAN W vs ENG W match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast the Bangladesh women vs England women match with Hindi commentary in Bangladesh.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN women vs ENG women live telecast in Bangladesh

Disney+Hotstar will live stream the Bangladesh women vs England women match in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh on the application and website.