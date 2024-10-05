Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BAN W vs ENG W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG wins the toss, opts to bat

Bangladesh women vs England women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England will aim to start their ICC Women's World T20 campaign with a win, while Bangladesh will hope to secure their second consecutive win

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
BAN W vs ENG W
BAN W vs ENG W

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 7:55 PM IST
The inaugural champions, England, are all set to start their 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against hosts Bangladesh on Saturday, October 5, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah in the third match of Group B.
 
Bangladesh, who are currently at the top of the Group B points table after their win against debutant Scotland in the tournament opener, will try to secure an upset win on Saturday to take one step closer towards the semifinals.
 
On the other hand, the Heather Knight-led English side will try to start their campaign with a win against the hosts and keep their hopes of recreating their performance from the inaugural season in 2009 up and running.
 
 
Bangladesh Women vs England Women Playing XI:
 
Bangladesh Women Playing 11: Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter  
England Women Playing 11: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith
 
Bangladesh women vs England women head-to-head in T20 internationals
 
In head-to-head stats in Women’s T20 internationals, Heather Knight’s England side has a 100 per cent win record over Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh.
  • Total matches: 3
  • Bangladesh won: 0
  • England won: 3
  • No result: 0
 
Bangladesh Women vs England women LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana and England's Heather Knight is at 7 PM IST today.
 
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh women vs England women live telecast in Bangladesh
 
Star Sports is the official broadcaster for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the BAN W vs ENG W match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast the Bangladesh women vs England women match with Hindi commentary in Bangladesh.
 
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN women vs ENG women live telecast in Bangladesh
 
Disney+Hotstar will live stream the Bangladesh women vs England women match in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh on the application and website.

Key Events

7:55 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England on attack

7:49 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Wyatt changing gears

7:45 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: ENG 13/0 after 3 over

7:41 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Seven runs from second over

7:36 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Four runs from first over

7:25 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway

7:15 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 11

7:03 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England wins the toss

7:01 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss underway

6:44 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England with second best numbers

6:29 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head-to-head records

6:15 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: BAN W at the top

6:00 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

7:55 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England on attack

Over Summary:Wd Wd 4 4 1 1 1 1: ENG 36/0 after 5 overs; Maia Boucher 18 (14), Danielle Waytt 16 (16); Marufa to continue

Ball 6 - Wyatt places the ball in covers for a single
 
Ball 5 - Maia nudges the ball to loon for a single
 
Ball 4 - Wyatt takes a single towards cover
 
Ball 3 - In the air, Maia plays in the air but Rabya drops a sitter, single 
 
Ball 2 - Maia cuts the ball away towards deep backward point to get back-to-back fours

Ball 1 - Maia chips the ball towards deep mid-wicket for a four

Ball 1 - Wide ball. Towrds leg side this time
 
Ball 1 - Wide ball, Marufa goes an little too off for a wide

7:49 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Wyatt changing gears

Over Summary:1 0 4 0 4 0: ENG 22/0 after 4 overs; Maia Boucher 8 (10), Danielle Waytt 14 (14); Fatima Khatun comes into the attack

Ball 6 - Dot ball
 
Ball 5 - Beautiful cover drive from Wyatt for a boundry
 
Ball 4 - Dot ball
 
Ball 3 - Wyatt slaps the ball to backward square leg for a single
 
Ball 2 - Dot ball
 
Ball 1 - Maia punches tha ball towards mid-on for a single

7:45 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: ENG 13/0 after 3 over

Over Summary:0 1 1 0 0 0: ENG 13/0 after 3 over; Maia Boucher 7 (9), Danielle Waytt 6 (9); Marufa to continue

Ball 6 - Dot ball to end the over
 
Ball 5 - In-swinger from Marufa, Wyatt defend. Dot ball
 
Ball 4 - Marufa keeps the ball ouside off and its a play and a miss for Wyatt. Dot ball
 
Ball 3 - Maia punches the ball to the right of long on for a single
 
Ball 2 - Waytt digs the ball away towards backward point for a single
 
Ball 1 - Dot ball

7:41 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Seven runs from second over

Over Summary:2 1 1 1 1 1: ENG 11/0 after 2 over; Maia Boucher 6 (8), Danielle Waytt 5 (4); Nahid Akter comes into the attack

Ball 6 - Wyatt takes a single towards backward point
 
Ball 5 - Misfield, Maia takes a single towrads deep square leg
 
Ball 4 - Wyatt plays the ball towards mid-off for a single. Run-out appeal from BAN but Waytt is safe
 
Ball 3 - Maia clips the ball towards mid-wicket for a single
 
Ball 2 - Waytt dabs the ball away towards backward point for a single
 
Ball 1 - Wyatt slashes the ball towards cover for a couple

7:36 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Four runs from first over

Over Summary: 0 2 0 2 0 0: ENG 4/0 after 1 over; Maia Boucher 4 (6), Danielle Waytt 0  (0); Marufa Akter to start with ball

Ball 6 - Dot ball. Maia plays it back to the bowler
 
Ball 5 - Dot ball. Inswinger from Akter, Maia punches it away to cover
 
Ball 4 - Maia takes a double towards mid-off
 
Ball 3 - Dot ball, Maia drives the ball to mid wicket
 
Ball 2 -  Akter goes down the leg and Maia palys it to fine leg for a couple to get off the mark
 
Ball 1 - Dot ball, Maia plays the ball back to the bowler

7:25 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway

The Group B clash between Bangladesh women and England women is now underway.

7:15 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 11

Bangladesh Women Playing 11: Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter
 
England Women Playing 11: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith

7:03 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England wins the toss

English skipper Heather Knight wins the toss and opts to bat first.

7:01 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss underway

The toss between Bangladesh women and England women is now underway.

6:44 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England with second best numbers

England women's team with 75 per cent winning percentage in ICC Women's World T20 World Cups, are only second to six time champions Australia in the list.

6:29 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head-to-head records

In the three women's T20 international matches between England and Bangladesh, the former have emerged as the victorious side on every occasions.

6:15 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: BAN W at the top

Following their win against Scotland in the tournament opener, Bangaldesh are currently at the top of Group B points table.

6:00 PM

Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the Bangladesh vs England Group B clash in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup from Sharjah. Will the English side start their campaign with a win, or will the hosts register a massive upset on Saturday? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

