IND W vs PAK W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India strike early, Feroza departs

The 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will see two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, battle it out for the ultimate bragging rights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. Skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and decided to bat first against India on the day. Pakistan will miss Diana Baig with an injury in what could be a big blow to the side. The Indians will also miss Pooja Vastrakar due to injury but will hope to get all the poins on the day.
Pakistan, on the other hand, will be high in morale after their win against Asian champions Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament. Led by Fatima Sana, the Women in Green played some good cricket in their opening tie and will be taking the game to India today as well. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's women are more desperate to get a win today in order to keep themselves in race for the knockouts. A defeat by huge margin from New Zealand, not only dented their hopes for a place in semifinal but now they are staring early exit given if they lose today's match, no matter what, they can't make it to knockouts.
India Women vs Pakistan Women Playing 11
India Women Playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
Pakistan Women Playing 11: Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana(c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India women vs Pakistan women live telecast in India
Star Sports is official broadcaster for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast IND W vs PAK W match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast India women vs Pakistan women match with Hindi Commentary in India
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: IND women vs PAK women live telecast in India
Disney+Hotstar will live stream India women vs Pakistan women match in Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match in India on application and website.
Stay tuned for India women vs Pakistan women live score and match updates here