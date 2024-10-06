IND W vs PAK W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India strike early, Feroza departs

The 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will see two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, battle it out for the ultimate bragging rights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. Skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and decided to bat first against India on the day. Pakistan will miss Diana Baig with an injury in what could be a big blow to the side. The Indians will also miss Pooja Vastrakar due to injury but will hope to get all the poins on the day.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be high in morale after their win against Asian champions Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament. Led by Fatima Sana, the Women in Green played some good cricket in their opening tie and will be taking the game to India today as well. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's women are more desperate to get a win today in order to keep themselves in race for the knockouts. A defeat by huge margin from New Zealand, not only dented their hopes for a place in semifinal but now they are staring early exit given if they lose today's match, no matter what, they can't make it to knockouts.