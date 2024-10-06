Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Icc Womens T20 World Cup / News / IND W vs PAK W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India strike early, Feroza departs
LiveNew Update

IND W vs PAK W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India strike early, Feroza departs

India women vs Pakistan women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Harmanpreet Kaur and co aiming to open their account in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 after losing their match against New Zealand

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 3:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will see two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, battle it out for the ultimate bragging rights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. Skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and decided to bat first against India on the day. Pakistan will miss Diana Baig with an injury in what could be a big blow to the side. The Indians will also miss Pooja Vastrakar due to injury but will hope to get all the poins on the day.
No matter the occasion, India vs Pakistan always seems to be a special match considering the history between the two nations. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will be hoping to put their opening defeat aside and start afresh in order to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament. Check ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 points table here
Pakistan, on the other hand, will be high in morale after their win against Asian champions Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament. Led by Fatima Sana, the Women in Green played some good cricket in their opening tie and will be taking the game to India today as well. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's women are more desperate to get a win today in order to keep themselves in race for the knockouts. A defeat by huge margin from New Zealand, not only dented their hopes for a place in semifinal but now they are staring early exit given if they lose today's match, no matter what, they can't make it to knockouts.
India Women vs Pakistan Women Playing 11
India Women Playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh  
Pakistan Women Playing 11: Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana(c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India women vs Pakistan women live telecast in India
Star Sports is official broadcaster for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast IND W vs PAK W match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast India women vs Pakistan women match with Hindi Commentary in India
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: IND women vs PAK women live telecast in India
Disney+Hotstar will live stream India women vs Pakistan women match in Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match in India on application and website.
Stay tuned for India women vs Pakistan women live score and match updates here

Key Events

3:39 PM

India Women vs Pakistan Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PAK 5/1 after 2nd over

3:36 PM

India Women vs Pakistan Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PAK 1/1 after 1st over

3:35 PM

India Women vs Pakistan Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India get the breakthrough!!

3:20 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon

3:10 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides

3:03 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Fatima Sana wins the toss

2:50 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Coin toss coming soon

2:41 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Indian batters looking to make amends

2:30 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Milestone alert!

2:20 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Head to Head stats

2:10 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan coming in strong!

2:00 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Important game for India

1:50 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The mother of all battles!

3:39 PM

India Women vs Pakistan Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PAK 5/1 after 2nd over

Over summary:  0 1 0 0 1 1: Pakistan 5-1 after 2 overs; Muneeba 3 (6), Amin 2 (3); Deepti continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Amin sweeps another towards fine leg for a single.
 
Ball 5 - Muneeba takes another quick single
 
Ball 4 - Dot ball
 
Ball 3 - Amin gets off the mark with a single.
 
Ball 2 - Muneeba takes a single by sweeping the ball toards square.
 
Ball 1 - Dot ball

3:36 PM

India Women vs Pakistan Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PAK 1/1 after 1st over

Over summary:  0 1 0 0 0 W: Pakistan 1-1 after 1 over; Muneeba 1 (2), Feroza 0 (4); Renuka starts the attack
 
Ball 6 - Renuka Singh dismisses Feroza with a brilliant inswinger.
 
Ball 5 - Dot ball
 
Ball 4 - Dot ball
 
Ball 3 - A strong LBW shout by Renuka as the ball hits the pad but the umpire is not interested in it. No run.
 
Ball 2 - Muneeba gets off the mark with a push towards fine leg. 1 run.
 
Ball 1 - Muneeba starts with a forward defense

3:35 PM

India Women vs Pakistan Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India get the breakthrough!!

Renuka SIngh gets the first wicket for India, dismisses Feroza for a duck on the very last ball of the over.

3:20 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon

The action is just moments away now as one of the biggest rivalries in cricket is ready for another chapter in its history books today. Match to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

3:10 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides

Pakistan playing 11 - Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana(c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal

India Playing 11 - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

3:03 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Fatima Sana wins the toss

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and has decided to bat first against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

2:50 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Coin toss coming soon

The India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 coin toss between Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana is moments away now at a hot and sunny Dubai International cricket stadium.

2:41 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Indian batters looking to make amends

Indian batters didn't have a good outing against 2-time finalists New Zealand last time. The likes of Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur would be looking to come back strongly in the game against Pakistan today.

2:30 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Milestone alert!

The India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match will be the 100th T20I match that will be hosted by the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 92 of the these match have been men's games.

2:20 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Head to Head stats

As far as head-to-head stats are concerned, the Indians have had more success out of the two sides, winning 12 of the 15 T20Is they have played against each other. Pakistan have only won 3 T20I matches so far against the Women in Blue.

2:10 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan coming in strong!

Pakistan are coing into the match with a morale-oosting win against Asian Champions Sri Lanka in the tournament. Fatima Sana's side will be looking to get their 2nd win and solidify their knockout hopes on the day. 

2:00 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Important game for India

The match against Pakistan comes at a very difficult time for India who have already lost their opening match against New Zealand in the group stage. A loss today could mean that India's chances of qualifying for the knockouts would get very slim.

1:50 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The mother of all battles!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match. Harmanpreet Kaur's side will be locking horns against Fatima Sana's eleven as crucial points are at stake for both the sides in the tournament. The coin toss will take place at 3 PM IST.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India cricket teamICC T20 World CupPakistan cricket teamT20 cricketIndia vs Pakistan

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story