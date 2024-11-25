India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: India eyes glory in Perth today

The day 4 action of the first Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will resume from Perth Stadium on Monday, November 24, with the defending champions looking to take the remaining seven wickets of Australia to win the IND vs AUS 1st Test match and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

On the other hand, Australia will have to break South Africa’s highest successful chase record of 414 and Pakistan’s highest fourth-innings total record of 450 if they wish to win the game and take the lead for themselves. However, with cracks starting to appear in the Perth wicket, along with uneven bounce assisting the Indian bowlers in the fourth innings as seen late on day 3, the chances of that happening are very slim. In addition to that, the Test still has two more days to go, so the chances of a draw are also little to nothing.

Earlier on day 3, with the help of centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, India put up a massive total of 487 for 6 before declaring, setting a 534-run target for Australia. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, with early strikes in the Aussie chase, reduced the home team to 12 for 3.

Australia scorecard at stumps on day 3:

Australia 2nd Inning 12-3 (4.2 ov) CRR:2.77 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Nathan McSweeney lbw b J Bumrah 0 4 0 0 0 Usman Khawaja Not out 3 9 0 0 33.33 Pat Cummins (C) c V Kohli b M Siraj 2 8 0 0 25 Marnus Labuschagne lbw b J Bumrah 3 5 0 0 60 Extras 4 (b 4, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Total 12 (3 wkts, 4.2 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 2.2 1 1 2 0 0.43 Mohammed Siraj 2 0 7 1 0 3.5

Australia vs India 1st Test day 4 live telecast details:

Day 4 of the first Test between Australia and India at Perth will be live telecast on Star Sports Networks in India.

Australia vs India 1st Test day 4 live streaming details:

Day 4 of the first Test between Australia and India at Perth will be live-streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

