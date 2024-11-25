Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: India eyes glory in Perth today

Get all the updates related to IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 in Perth here. Check India vs Australia LIVE FULL scorecard here. Disney+Hotstar to live stream IND vs AUS match

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs Australia Live Updates
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 6:07 AM IST
The day 4 action of the first Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will resume from Perth Stadium on Monday, November 24, with the defending champions looking to take the remaining seven wickets of Australia to win the IND vs AUS 1st Test match and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
 
On the other hand, Australia will have to break South Africa’s highest successful chase record of 414 and Pakistan’s highest fourth-innings total record of 450 if they wish to win the game and take the lead for themselves. However, with cracks starting to appear in the Perth wicket, along with uneven bounce assisting the Indian bowlers in the fourth innings as seen late on day 3, the chances of that happening are very slim. In addition to that, the Test still has two more days to go, so the chances of a draw are also little to nothing.
 
Earlier on day 3, with the help of centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, India put up a massive total of 487 for 6 before declaring, setting a 534-run target for Australia. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, with early strikes in the Aussie chase, reduced the home team to 12 for 3.
 
Australia scorecard at stumps on day 3: 
Australia 2nd Inning
12-3 (4.2 ov) CRR:2.77
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Nathan McSweeney lbw b J Bumrah 0 4 0 0 0
Usman Khawaja Not out 3 9 0 0 33.33
Pat Cummins (C) c V Kohli b M Siraj 2 8 0 0 25
Marnus Labuschagne lbw b J Bumrah 3 5 0 0 60
Extras
4 (b 4, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
Total 12 (3 wkts, 4.2 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 2.2 1 1 2 0 0.43
Mohammed Siraj 2 0 7 1 0 3.5
 
Australia vs India 1st Test day 4 live telecast details: 
Day 4 of the first Test between Australia and India at Perth will be live telecast on Star Sports Networks in India.
 
Australia vs India 1st Test day 4 live streaming details: 
Day 4 of the first Test between Australia and India at Perth will be live-streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
 
Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 1st Test Day 4 here.

Key Events

WATCH IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 highlights

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 LIVE UPDATES

Jaiswal shines, KL Rahul misses out on a century

India began the day 3 in commanding fashion, resuming at 172/0. KL Rahul fell agonisingly short of a century, missing out on what seemed like a well-deserved milestone. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal made the most of the platform, continuing his fluent innings and building on the foundation laid earlier. 
 
Dismal lunch for DDP, Kohli's arrival boosts confidence

Devdutt Padikkal looked steady in his brief stay but fell on the very first ball after lunch, leaving the Indian dressing room disappointed. Virat Kohli then strode to the crease briskly, sharing a quick word with Jaiswal before settling into his innings. Kohli adopted a measured approach initially, adding stability to the Indian innings. 
 
Jaiswal misses double century, middle-order stumbles  

Jaiswal narrowly missed out on a double century, falling after a well-crafted innings when he smashed one to point. As the day progressed, the pitch started playing tricks, with uneven bounce making batting a challenge. India experienced a mini-collapse, losing four wickets for just 46 runs.
 
Kohli and Washington stabilise, Nitish Rana swings hard

With the middle order in trouble, Washington Sundar held firm alongside Kohli, steadying the ship. Later, Nitish Rana came out with an aggressive mindset, swinging hard and contributing vital runs. Kohli shifted gears to reach his much-anticipated century, finally breaking the drought.
 
India declares, Bumrah and Siraj dismantle Australia's top order

India declared promptly after Kohli's century, setting the stage for their bowlers to exploit the fresh pitch. Jasprit Bumrah, fiery as ever, wreaked havoc on the Australian batting line-up, trapping McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne with deliveries that took advantage of the pitch's variable behaviour. Mohammed Siraj joined the party, dismissing nightwatchman Pat Cummins to leave Australia reeling at the close of play. 


 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 proceedings. India need seven wickets to take 1-0 leadin five-match Test series.
