India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: India eyes glory in Perth today

6:07 AM
WATCH IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 highlights
Jaiswal shines, KL Rahul misses out on a century
India began the day 3 in commanding fashion, resuming at 172/0. KL Rahul fell agonisingly short of a century, missing out on what seemed like a well-deserved milestone. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal made the most of the platform, continuing his fluent innings and building on the foundation laid earlier.
Dismal lunch for DDP, Kohli's arrival boosts confidence
Devdutt Padikkal looked steady in his brief stay but fell on the very first ball after lunch, leaving the Indian dressing room disappointed. Virat Kohli then strode to the crease briskly, sharing a quick word with Jaiswal before settling into his innings. Kohli adopted a measured approach initially, adding stability to the Indian innings.
Jaiswal misses double century, middle-order stumbles
Jaiswal narrowly missed out on a double century, falling after a well-crafted innings when he smashed one to point. As the day progressed, the pitch started playing tricks, with uneven bounce making batting a challenge. India experienced a mini-collapse, losing four wickets for just 46 runs.
Kohli and Washington stabilise, Nitish Rana swings hard
With the middle order in trouble, Washington Sundar held firm alongside Kohli, steadying the ship. Later, Nitish Rana came out with an aggressive mindset, swinging hard and contributing vital runs. Kohli shifted gears to reach his much-anticipated century, finally breaking the drought.
India declares, Bumrah and Siraj dismantle Australia's top order
India declared promptly after Kohli's century, setting the stage for their bowlers to exploit the fresh pitch. Jasprit Bumrah, fiery as ever, wreaked havoc on the Australian batting line-up, trapping McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne with deliveries that took advantage of the pitch's variable behaviour. Mohammed Siraj joined the party, dismissing nightwatchman Pat Cummins to leave Australia reeling at the close of play.