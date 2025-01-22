India vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Arshdeep Singh double put England on backfoot

The Indian cricket team is all set to host England in the first T20 of the five-match series at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, January 22. This will be the first white-ball assignment for both teams in 2025 and is likely to be a bat-vs-bat contest, as both India and England have adopted the explosive play style across formats over the years. Notably, the biggest reason for this cricketing approach is England’s “Bazball” strategy, which they adopted in Test cricket under coach Brendon McCullum. Now, with McCullum also holding the position of England’s white-ball head coach, we can expect some fireworks at Eden Gardens today.

India won the toss and invited England to bat first, while England, already announced their playing 11 on Tuesday, India announced thier playing 11 today where Md Shami name was missing with Arshdeep Singh named as only regular pacer for the men in blue. India won the toss and invited England to bat first.

India vs England 1st T20: Playing 11

India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

England playing 11: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India vs England head-to-head in T20s

In head-to-head records, the Suryakumar Yadav-led men in blue lead Jos Buttler-led England by 13 wins to 11 losses.

Total matches played: 24

24 India won: 13

13 England won: 11

11 No result: 0

India vs England 1st T20 live toss: The coin flip between India's Suryakumar Yadav and England's Jos Buttler is at 6:30 pm IST today.

1st T20: India vs England live telecast in India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the 1st T20. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the IND vs ENG match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will broadcast the India vs England match with Hindi commentary in India.

1st T20: IND vs ENG live streaming in India

Disney+ Hotstar will live-stream the India vs England match in the 1st T20 on its app and website.

Stay tuned for India vs England 1st T20 live score and match updates here.