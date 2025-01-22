Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Arshdeep Singh double put England on backfoot
India vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Arshdeep Singh double put England on backfoot

India vs England 1st T20 live updates: The much-anticipated return of Md Shami is extended even further as he is missing from playing 11 today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs England 1st T20 live updates
India vs England 1st T20 live updates

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 7:36 PM IST
The Indian cricket team is all set to host England in the first T20 of the five-match series at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, January 22. This will be the first white-ball assignment for both teams in 2025 and is likely to be a bat-vs-bat contest, as both India and England have adopted the explosive play style across formats over the years. Notably, the biggest reason for this cricketing approach is England’s “Bazball” strategy, which they adopted in Test cricket under coach Brendon McCullum. Now, with McCullum also holding the position of England’s white-ball head coach, we can expect some fireworks at Eden Gardens today.
 
India won the toss and invited England to bat first, while England, already announced their playing 11 on Tuesday, India announced thier playing 11 today where Md Shami name was missing with Arshdeep Singh named as only regular pacer for the men in blue.  India won the toss and invited England to bat first.
 
India vs England 1st T20: Playing 11
 
India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
 
England playing 11: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
 
India vs England head-to-head in T20s
 
In head-to-head records, the Suryakumar Yadav-led men in blue lead Jos Buttler-led England by 13 wins to 11 losses.
  • Total matches played: 24
  • India won: 13
  • England won: 11
  • No result: 0 
India vs England 1st T20 live toss: The coin flip between India's Suryakumar Yadav and England's Jos Buttler is at 6:30 pm IST today.
 
1st T20: India vs England live telecast in India
 
Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the 1st T20. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the IND vs ENG match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will broadcast the India vs England match with Hindi commentary in India.
 
1st T20: IND vs ENG live streaming in India
 
Disney+ Hotstar will live-stream the India vs England match in the 1st T20 on its app and website.
 
Stay tuned for India vs England 1st T20 live score and match updates here.
 

Key Events

7:36 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Powerplay over

7:32 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Economical over from Arshdeep

7:24 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Buttler continues to attack

7:19 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Arshdeep strikes again

7:12 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Buttler with counter attack

7:07 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India strikes in the first over

6:56 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway

6:51 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: India's top four's records since 2024

6:40 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 for the match

6:31 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: India win the toss

6:29 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss underway

6:25 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Shami ready for return

6:15 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss timing

6:01 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

7:36 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Powerplay over

Over Summary:01 0 4 1 2; England 46/2 after 6 overs; Jos Buttler 34 (22), Harry Brook 6 (7); Varun into the attack
 
Partnership: 29(19)
 
FOW; 17/2; Last wicket: Ben Duckett 4 (4)

8 runs from the over.

7:32 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Economical over from Arshdeep

Over Summary:1 1 0 1  0 0; England 38/2 after 5 overs; Jos Buttler 31(19), Harry Brook 1 (4); Arshdeep continues
 
Partnership: 21(13)
 
FOW; 17/2; Last wicket: Ben Duckett 4 (4)

Just 3 runs from the over.

7:24 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Buttler continues to attack

Over Summary: WD 4 4 0 4 4 1; England 35/2 after 4 overs; Jos Buttler 29 (16), Harry Brook 0 (1); Hardik continues
 
Partnership: 18 (7)
 
FOW; 17/2; Last wicket: Ben Duckett 4 (4)

Ball 6- Buttler ends the over with a single
 
Ball 5- Another boundary for Buttler as he flicks the ball to fine leg
 
Ball 4- Butller crunches the ball again to mid wicket for a boundary
 
Ball 3- Dot ball 
 
Ball 2- Buttler flicks the ball again to square leg for another boundary
 
Ball 1- Buttler times the ball to square leg for a boundary

Ball 1- WIDE

7:19 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Arshdeep strikes again

Over Summary: 1 0 0 4 W 0; England 17/2 after 3 overs; Jos Buttler 12 (10), Harry Brook 0 (1); Arshdeep continues
 
Partnership: 0 (1)

FOW; 17/2; Last wicket: Ben Duckett 4 (4)

Ball 6- Arshdeep ends the over with another dot ball.
 
Ball 5- Arshdeep strikes again. Ben edges the ball to Rinku Singh as Arshdeep now becomes the bowler with most T20I wickets for India.
 
Ball 4- Ben collects four runs over the third mad with a scoop shot
 
Ball 3- Dot ball
 
Ball 2- Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Buttler plays the ball to backward square leg for a single

7:12 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Buttler with counter attack

Over Summary: 0 4 0 0 4 1; England 12/1 after 2 overs; Jos Buttler 11 (9), Ben Duckett 0 (0); Hardik comes in the attack
 
Partnership: 12 (9); Last wicket: Phil Salt 0 (3)

Ball 6- Buttler ends the over with a single.
 
Ball 5- Buttler opens his arms again as he cuts the ball to deep backward point for a boundary
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Dot ball
 
Ball 2- Buttler goes down the track and collects four runs to long on
 
Ball 1- Hardik starts the over with a dot ball

7:07 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India strikes in the first over

Over Summary: 0 0 W 2 0 1LB; England 3/1 after 1 over; Jos Buttler 2 (3), Ben Duckett 0 (0); Arshdeep Singh with the new ball

Partnership: 3 (3); Last wicket: Phil Salt 0 (3)

Ball 6- 1 leg bye to end the over.
 
Ball 5- Play and miss. Butller misses the ball as it goes straight to Samson's gloves.
 
Ball 4- Buttler comes out to bat and he collects two runs to deep backward point.
 
Ball 3- Arshdeep strikes. Salt tries to pull the ball but it goes straight up and comes down into Samson's golves. England loses thier first.
 
Ball 2- Salt tries to cut the ball to off but Axar on 30 yard circle stops the ball for no run.
 
Ball 1- Arshdeep starts the match with a dot ball. 

6:56 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway

First T20 match between India and England is now underway.

6:51 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: India's top four's records since 2024

India's top four in batting, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav have scored 4304 runs in T20 cricket since 2024, including 9 centuries and 26 fifties, with a collective strike rate of 167.53.

6:40 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 for the match

India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
 
England playing 11: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

6:31 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: India win the toss

India win the toss and opts to bowl first.

6:29 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss underway

The toss for the first T20 between India and England is now underway.

6:25 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Shami ready for return

Indian ace pacer Md Shami is all set to return to international cricket today, but is he fully fit for India's lengthy white ball session in coming days? Only time will tell.

6:15 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for the first T20 between India is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, i.e., 15 minutes from now.

 

6:01 PM

IND vs ENG 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the 1st T20 between India and England at Eden Gardens. Will the men in blue continue his purple match in T20 format, or will the three lions pull one over the hosts? Stay tuned to find out.
