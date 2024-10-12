IND vs BAN 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India look to complete clean sweep in Hyderabad

After clinching the three-match series against Bangladesh with an unassailable 2-0 lead in Delhi, India will be looking to go 3-0 up when they take on Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today.

Suryakumar Yadav and Co. could be making some changes to their eleven in order to test their bench strength, with the series already won. Ravi Bishnoi could make his way into the eleven, along with a possible debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Harshit Rana in Hyderabad.

For Bangladesh, this will be the farewell T20I for Mahmudullah, who has announced his retirement ahead of the final match of the series. The Bangla Tigers will try to give their veteran batter a good last match tonight.

India vs Bangladesh Playing 11

India Playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi/Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana/Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh Playing 11 (probable): Litton Das (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head in T20 internationals

In head-to-head stats in men's T20 internationals, Suryakumar Yadav’s India side has been the dominant team against Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh, winning 14 matches out of the total 15 played against them over the years. Bangladesh has only one win against the Men in Blue in T20Is so far.

Total matches played: 15

India won: 14

Bangladesh won: 1

India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto is at 6:30 PM IST today.

India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 live telecast in India

Sports 18 is the official broadcaster for the India vs Bangladesh T20 international series. Sports 18-1 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs BAN 3rd T20 match with English commentary, while Sports 18-2 HD/SD will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh T20 match with Hindi commentary in India.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs BAN 3rd T20 live streaming in India

JioCinema will stream the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 match in India on the application and website.

Stay tuned for India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 live score and match updates here.