India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: India get early wickets, NZ lead over 340 runs

New Zealand full scorecard after day 2 - New Zealand 2nd Inning 198-5 (53 ov) CRR:3.74 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Tom Latham (C) lbw b W Sundar 86 133 10 0 64.66 Devon Conway lbw b W Sundar 17 25 2 0 68 Will Young lbw b R Ashwin 23 28 2 0 82.14 Rachin Ravindra b W Sundar 9 13 1 0 69.23 Daryl Mitchell c Y Jaiswal b W Sundar 18 23 2 0 78.26 Tom Blundell (WK) Not out 30 70 2 0 42.86 Glenn Phillips Not out 9 29 1 0 31.03 Extras 6 (b 0, Ib 3, w 0, nb 3, p 0) Total 198 (5 wkts, 53 Ov) Yet to Bat Tim Southee,Mitchell Santner,Ajaz Patel,William O'Rourke Fall of Wickets 36-1(Devon Conway 9.2),78-2(Will Young 18.3),89-3(Rachin Ravindra 21.5),123-4(Daryl Mitchell 29.2),183-5(Tom Latham 44.4) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Ravichandran Ashwin 17 1 64 1 0 0 3.76 Washington Sundar 19 0 56 4 1 0 2.95 Ravindra Jadeja 11 1 50 0 2 0 4.55 Jasprit Bumrah 6 1 25 0 0 0 4.17 Glenn Phillips and Tom Blundell would be starting the day for New Zealand in the middle with Indian pacers looking to give them a run for their money right from the start. New Zealand are currently 198/5 and have a more than 300-run lead going into the day.

Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand will present another opportunity for Team India to get back on top of the proceedings as New Zealand continue to extend their lead at the Maharashtra Cricket Associtaion Stadium in Pune. Rohit Sharma and his men woul be looking to egt early wickets today so as to get close to a full day to cover up the lead posted by the Kiwis.