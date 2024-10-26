Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: India get early wickets, NZ lead over 340 runs
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: India get early wickets, NZ lead over 340 runs

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rohit Sharma and his men would be looking to get an early breakthrough on day 3 in order to limit the Kiwis as soon as possible in Pune.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
10:04 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Santner departs!

Santner departs trying to hit big as Jadeja takes his 2nd wicket of the Test.

10:03 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NZ 234/6 after 63 overs

Over Summary 0 1 1 0 0 0; NZ 234/6 after 63 overs; Phillips 32 (65) Santner 1 (10)
 
Ashwin continues the attack and concedes 2 runs off the over.

9:58 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NZ 232/6 after 62 overs

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; NZ 232/6 after 62 overs; Phillips 31 (64) Santner 0 (6)
 
Jadeja continues the attack and bowls a maiden over.

9:56 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Santner looking to add more runs

Over Summary 0 0 1 0 0 0; NZ 232/6 after 61 overs; Phillips 31 (58) Santner 0 (6)
 
Ashwin continues the attack concedes just 1 run from his over courtesy of some alert fielding by Kohli.

9:53 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NZ 231/6 after 60 overs

Over Summary 4 0 W 0 0 0; NZ 231/6 after 60 overs; Phillips 30 (55) Santner 0 (3)
 
jadeja continues the attack and takes India's first wicket of the match on the 3rd delivery. Blundell gone for 41. Santner blocks all the remaining deliveries

9:51 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India get what they wanted!

Jadeja takes his first wicket as Blundell is bowled by the spinner on 41.

9:48 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kiwis finding the gaps

Over Summary 0 4 1 1 1 1; NZ 227/5 after 59 overs; Phillips 30 (55) Blundell 37 (80)

Ashwin continues the attack. Phillips continues to look for gaps in the boundary and scores a boundary off the 2nd ball towards deep extra cover. Ashwin ends the over with 7 runs off it.

9:45 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jadeja keeps the pressure on

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 1; NZ 219/5 after 58 overs; Phillips 24 (51) Blundell 35 (78)

Jadeja continues the attack and concedes just 1 run in his over.

9:42 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NZ 218/5 after 57 overs

Over Summary 1lb 1 1 0 0 1; NZ 218/5 after 57 overs; Phillips 22 (44) Blundell 35 (78)

Ashwin continues the attack and concedes 3 runs off his over.

9:39 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NZ 214/5 after 56 overs

Over Summary 2 1 0 0 0 1; NZ 214/5 after 56 overs; Phillips 20 (41) Blundell 34 (76)

Jadeja continues the attack and concedes 5 runs off his over.

9:36 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: New Zealand survive early scare

Over Summary 0 4 1 1 4 0; NZ 209/5 after 55 overs; Phillips 19 (38) Blundell 31 (74)

 
Ashwin continues the attack. The second ball provided a chance early on for India as the ball edged Phillip's bat and found the gap between the slip and the wicket-keeper for FOUR. 200 up for the Kiwis. Phillips scored a FOUR at long on on the 5th delivery lifting it above the fielder.

9:32 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: New Zealand 199/5 after 54 overs

Over Summary 0 0 1 0 0 0; NZ 199/5 after 54 overs; Phillips 10 (32) Blundell 30 (72)

Jadeja continues the attack as Phillips takes the first run on Day 3 on the third delivery. Blundell blocks off the remaining deliveries.
 

9:28 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Players arrive on the pitch

The players have arrived on the pitch and are ready for what will be a crucial session in terms of deciding the outcome of the match.

9:19 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon

Day 3 action will be starting soon as the Kiwi batters look to tackle the pace attack at the start of day's play.

9:08 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Can India comeback in Pune?

India have been getting consistent results in Test cricket over the years but a challenge like the one at hand will need a strong performance from their batting line-up in Pune. They would be giving their all on the field in order to avoid the Kiwis from taking a maiden Test series win in India.
Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand will present another opportunity for Team India to get back on top of the proceedings as New Zealand continue to extend their lead at the Maharashtra Cricket Associtaion Stadium in Pune. Rohit Sharma and his men woul be looking to egt early wickets today so as to get close to a full day to cover up the lead posted by the Kiwis.  Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test full scorecard here  
Glenn Phillips and Tom Blundell would be starting the day for New Zealand in the middle with Indian pacers looking to give them a run for their money right from the start. New Zealand are currently 198/5 and have a more than 300-run lead going into the day.  New Zealand full scorecard after day 2 -  
New Zealand 2nd Inning
198-5 (53 ov) CRR:3.74                                
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR    
Tom Latham (C) lbw b W Sundar 86 133 10 0 64.66    
Devon Conway lbw b W Sundar 17 25 2 0 68    
Will Young lbw b R Ashwin 23 28 2 0 82.14    
Rachin Ravindra b W Sundar 9 13 1 0 69.23    
Daryl Mitchell c Y Jaiswal b W Sundar 18 23 2 0 78.26    
Tom Blundell (WK) Not out 30 70 2 0 42.86    
Glenn Phillips Not out 9 29 1 0 31.03    
Extras 6 (b 0, Ib 3, w 0, nb 3, p 0)    
Total 198 (5 wkts, 53 Ov)    
Yet to Bat Tim Southee,Mitchell Santner,Ajaz Patel,William O'Rourke    
Fall of Wickets
36-1(Devon Conway 9.2),78-2(Will Young 18.3),89-3(Rachin Ravindra 21.5),123-4(Daryl Mitchell 29.2),183-5(Tom Latham 44.4)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO  
Ravichandran Ashwin 17 1 64 1 0 0 3.76  
Washington Sundar 19 0 56 4 1 0 2.95  
Ravindra Jadeja 11 1 50 0 2 0 4.55  
Jasprit Bumrah 6 1 25 0 0 0 4.17  
 
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live telecast in India  
Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.  
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 live streaming in India  
JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match in India on the application and website.   
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 live score and match updates here

Topics :India vs New ZealandIndia cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

