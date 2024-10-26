India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: India get early wickets, NZ lead over 340 runs

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rohit Sharma and his men would be looking to get an early breakthrough on day 3 in order to limit the Kiwis as soon as possible in Pune.
|New Zealand 2nd Inning
|198-5 (53 ov) CRR:3.74
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Tom Latham (C)
|lbw b W Sundar
|86
|133
|10
|0
|64.66
|Devon Conway
|lbw b W Sundar
|17
|25
|2
|0
|68
|Will Young
|lbw b R Ashwin
|23
|28
|2
|0
|82.14
|Rachin Ravindra
|b W Sundar
|9
|13
|1
|0
|69.23
|Daryl Mitchell
|c Y Jaiswal b W Sundar
|18
|23
|2
|0
|78.26
|Tom Blundell (WK)
|Not out
|30
|70
|2
|0
|42.86
|Glenn Phillips
|Not out
|9
|29
|1
|0
|31.03
|Extras
|6 (b 0, Ib 3, w 0, nb 3, p 0)
|Total
|198 (5 wkts, 53 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Tim Southee,Mitchell Santner,Ajaz Patel,William O'Rourke
|Fall of Wickets
|36-1(Devon Conway 9.2),78-2(Will Young 18.3),89-3(Rachin Ravindra 21.5),123-4(Daryl Mitchell 29.2),183-5(Tom Latham 44.4)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|17
|1
|64
|1
|0
|0
|3.76
|Washington Sundar
|19
|0
|56
|4
|1
|0
|2.95
|Ravindra Jadeja
|11
|1
|50
|0
|2
|0
|4.55
|Jasprit Bumrah
|6
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|4.17
First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 8:31 AM IST