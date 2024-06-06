Home / Economy / News / 18% GST on baby food products containing ingredients other than milk too

18% GST on baby food products containing ingredients other than milk too

Rajasthan authority for advance rulings observed that the primary product manufactured by the company is infant milk formula which includes cereals and protein supplements

gst cash
Representative Picture
Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 6:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Baby food products containing ingredients other than milk as well may be charged 18 per cent goods and services tax (GST) instead of five per cent applicable to milk products if a judgement by the Rajasthan authority for advance rulings (AAR) sets a precedent.

The AAR gave the ruling on an application submitted by Jaipur-based Bebymil for clarification on the GST rate for its products—milk food for babies and milk for babies—sold under the trade name Momylac.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The authority observed that the primary product manufactured by the company is infant milk formula which includes cereals and protein supplements and works as a substitute for mother's milk.

The GST rate for goods depends on their harmonised system of nomenclature (HSN) codes.

In this case, the authority observed that the products are classified under HSN 1901 which covers products where milk is one of the ingredients rather than HSN 0402 which pertains solely to milk products, said Sandeep Sehgal, partner at tax and consulting firm AKM Global, explaining the case.

GST at the rate of 18 per cent is imposed on HSN 1901, AAR said.

It should be noted that the GST at the rate of five per cent is applicable to products under HSN 0402, Sehgal said.

Sehgal said the ingredient level in any product is a significant factor for determining the right classification for that product and hence the GST rate applicable to that product.






Also Read

Processed pulses to attract GST, says AAR in case involving agri broker

After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes milk price by Rs 2/litre; Check latest rates

Pay advance tax now: A guide on calculating, filing, and its importance

Nestle adds sugar to baby food 'only in poor nations', not in UK & Europe

ICJ orders end to Israeli assault on Rafah: What does this mean for Israel?

RBI repurchases Rs 7,287 crore worth of bonds, against notified Rs 30K cr

India is at an inflection point in technological innovation: Experts

Costlier vegetables made your thali more expensive by 9% in May: CRISIL

Coalition, weak mandate may hinder passing ambitious reforms: Fitch

RBI MPC June meeting underway: It's goal, members; everything explained

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Goods and Services Taxpackaged food products

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story