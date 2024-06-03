After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes milk price by Rs 2/litre; Check latest rates

Mother Dairy on Monday announced a Rs 2 per litre hike in milk prices across all operating markets, including Delhi-NCR. The price increase is applicable for all variants of milk from Monday (June 3), the company said.

This comes just a day after Amul increased rates.

Mother Dairy said it is “increasing its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across all operating markets from June 3, 2024 onwards” to compensate the producers for increased production costs which have been rising for over one year.

Check the new prices for Mother Dairy milk

In the Delhi-NCR region, Mother Dairy’s full cream milk is now priced at Rs 68 per litre. Toned and double-toned milk are available at Rs 56 and Rs 50 per litre, respectively. Additionally, prices for buffalo and cow milk have been raised to Rs 72 and Rs 58 per litre, respectively.

The company announced that token milk will be sold at Rs 54 per litre. The company said that despite facing increased procurement costs for milk in recent months, consumer prices have remained unchanged. “Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last few months, the consumer prices were kept intact. Moreover, the heat stress across the country has been unprecedented and it is likely to further impact milk production,” it said.

Regarding the price hike, the company stated that only a portion of the rise in farm prices has been passed on to consumers, resulting in an effective revision of 3-4 per cent. This approach aims to balance the interests of both milk producers and consumers.

Amul raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

In a separate development, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, has raised milk prices by approximately Rs 2 per litre starting Monday (June 3).

Following this adjustment, the revised prices for variants such as 500 ml Amul buffalo milk, 500 ml Amul Gold milk, and 500 ml Amul Shakti milk now stand at Rs 36, Rs 33, and Rs 30, respectively.

GCMMF follows a policy wherein it passes on nearly 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to milk producers.

“The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” it added.

Amul milk launched in US

Earlier last month, the dairy behemoth informed that Amul milk has “arrived in the USA”, with the same range of products as available in India.

The GCMMF has partnered with the 108-year-old cooperative organisation Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) to launch fresh milk in the US market.

The Indian dairy giant also announced, in May, its sponsorship of the USA and South African cricket teams in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which starts in June.

In a ceremony held in New York on May 2, Amul was named the Lead Arm sponsor of the USA national cricket team.

Amul's history

Established in 1946, Amul's journey began in Anand, Gujarat, in response to the exploitation of local milk producers by middlemen. Amul is an acronym for 'Anand Milk Union Limited'.

Amul was formed under the leadership of Tribhuvandas Patel and with the support of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The cooperative aimed to create a fair marketplace for dairy farmers, ensuring they received fair returns for their milk. Verghese Kurien, often called the 'Father of the White Revolution' in India, joined the cooperative in 1949. His leadership transformed Amul into a global model for the dairy industry.

Under him, Amul launched Operation Flood, the world's largest dairy development programme, which significantly increased milk production and established India as the world's largest milk producer.

Mother Dairy’s foray into Indian dairy market

Mother Dairy, a prominent player in India’s dairy sector, traces its roots back to the 1970s when it was established as part of the ambitious 'Operation Flood' program launched in 1974. It currently operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Initiated under the 'Operation Flood', the world's largest dairy development program aimed at transforming India into a self-sufficient milk-producing nation, Mother Dairy was born.

Renowned for its diverse product range, Mother Dairy produces and markets various milk and milk-derived products, including cultured items, ice creams, paneer, and ghee, all under the trusted 'Mother Dairy' brand.

Expanding its offerings, the company has diversified into other segments, such as edible oils marketed under the 'Dhara' brand, and fresh fruits, vegetables, frozen produce, unpolished pulses, pulps, concentrates, etc., under the 'Safal' brand.

In the Delhi-NCR area alone, Mother Dairy's daily sales exceed 3.5 million litres of fresh milk, including both pouched and token milk.