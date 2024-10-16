Centre hikes wheat MSP by 6.59 percent for 2025-26 marketing season

The Union Cabinet today raised the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of rabi crops for the 2025-26 marketing season, which will start in April, by 2.4-7 per cent, with the support price of wheat increasing by 6.59 per cent.

The MSP for wheat for the 2025-26 marketing season has been fixed at Rs 2,425 per quintal, up from Rs 2,275 per quintal in the 2024-25 season. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The hikes are not expected to have a significant inflationary impact.

According to an analysis by the Bank of Baroda, the overall inflationary impact of MSP hikes on wheat, chana, mustard, and masur would be around 0.18-0.20 per cent over a year.

Wheat is the largest food grain grown during the rabi season, and this is only the second time in nearly a decade that MSPs have been raised by nearly 7 per cent. In the 2024-25 marketing year, the hike was around 7.06 per cent.

Although not officially stated, the hikes come as Central Pool procurement of wheat has struggled to meet the target for the second consecutive year in the 2024-25 season.

The target was not reached because farmers preferred selling their wheat to private players who offered better prices outside the official procurement mechanism.

Wheat stocks in the Central Pool as of September 1, 2024, were estimated at around 24.14 million tonnes, lower than last year’s 26 million tonnes but better than the corresponding 2022 level of 24.82 million tonnes.

The previous highest hikes in wheat MSP, before the current block of 2024-25 and 2025-26 marketing years, were in 2018-19, when wheat MSP was increased by 6.7 per cent.

The highest increase in MSP for the 2025-26 season is for barley, at 7.03 per cent, reaching Rs 1,980 per quintal.

Among other crops, the MSP of mustard has been raised by 5.31 per cent to Rs 5,950 per quintal, while that of lentil (masur) has been raised by 4.28 per cent to Rs 6,700 per quintal.

The MSP of gram, the largest pulses crop grown in India, has been raised by 3.86 per cent to Rs 5,650 per quintal.

The MSP of safflower was raised by 2.41 per cent to Rs 5,940 per quintal for 2025-26.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, welcoming the MSP hikes, said the decision reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to improving farmers' income and making them self-sufficient.

The announcement also comes as states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi prepare for elections.

However, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressing the press on the Cabinet decisions, dismissed any connection between the MSP hikes and the upcoming polls, stating that such announcements typically occur around this time.

The minister asserted that farmers have a "good feeling" towards the government, citing transformative changes in their lives.

The MSP increases align with the 2018-19 Union Budget commitment to set support prices at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production.

The government expects these hikes to ensure remunerative prices for farmers and encourage crop diversification.