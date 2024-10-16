PM Modi-led Cabinet greenlights Rs 2,642 crore rail-road bridge in Varanasi

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , on Wednesday (October 16) approved a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga river in Varanasi. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the bridge will be "one of the largest" in terms of transport capacity.

The bridge in Varanasi will feature four railway lines and a six-lane highway. It is being designed to last for 150 years and will span over one kilometre in length. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The construction cost for the project is estimated at Rs 2,642 crore, according to Vaishnaw. "This will be counted among the biggest bridges in the world in terms of traffic capacity," he added.

The project is expected to generate direct employment for approximately 10 lakh human-days during its construction phase, Vaishnaw shared.

"The proposed project will improve logistical efficiency by connecting unconnected areas and enhancing transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and accelerated economic growth," the Centre said in a statement.

Due to the structural complexity, Vaishnaw noted that the project is expected to take around four years to complete. Additionally, the new bridge is projected to save about 8 crore litres of diesel imports annually, translating into savings of approximately Rs 638 crore per year.

The Malviya bridge, located in Kashi, is a vital railway bridge crossing the Ganga, connecting northern, eastern, and western parts of India. Built about 137 years ago, it has two rail lines and two road lanes.

Due to its age and the overuse of the Varanasi-DDU route, which currently operates at 163 per cent of its capacity, there is an urgent need to replace the Malviya bridge to ensure safe and efficient transport across the region, Vaishnaw explained.