Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt to procure soyabean at MSP in Madhya Pradesh: Agriculture Minister

Govt to procure soyabean at MSP in Madhya Pradesh: Agriculture Minister

Soyabean will be purchased at an MSP in Madhya Pradesh also, minister said, asserting that the farming community is a priority for government and he believes serving farmers is like worshipping god

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj
Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 4:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the government will procure soyabean at a minimum support price in Madhya Pradesh amid a fall in the rates below the MSP level.

MSP of soyabean (yellow) is fixed at Rs 4,892 per quintal for 2024-25. The procurement will be carried out under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) implemented by the agriculture ministry.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"MP farmers are worried about soyabean prices ruling below MSP. We received a proposal from the MP government on procurement yesterday night. We have approved it," Chouhan told reporters.

Soyabean will be purchased at an MSP in Madhya Pradesh also, the minister said, asserting that the farming community is a priority for the government and he believes serving farmers is like worshipping God.

Earlier, the Centre had given permission for procurement of soyabean at MSP rate in Maharasthra and Karnataka, he added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jharkhand excise constable recruitment drive held for 'votes': Chouhan

Centre to give Rs 3,448 cr assistance under SDRF to flood-hit AP, Telangana

Chouhan assures full Central help to flood-affected Andhra Pradesh

Govt launches Rs 750 cr fund AgriSure for support to agriculture startups

Use organic fertilisers to ensure soil does not turn infertile: Chouhan

Topics :Shivraj Singh Chouhanminimum support priceMSPsoyabean

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story