Govt pulls plug on ECLGS just over 3 months after launch; banks in a fix

Lending freeze

The first banker cited above said the exhaustion of the ₹2.50 trillion allocation should be viewed as evidence of strong credit demand from the business sector rather than simply as a trigger for an abrupt closure. “The government may therefore consider providing additional allocation/funds to NCGTC so that the ECLGS 5.0 window can continue for eligible borrowers. An enhanced allocation would provide much-needed continuity to MSMEs and prevent disruption to credit facilities that banks have already processed based on the scheme's prevailing provisions,” he added.