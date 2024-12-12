India aims to be a maritime power by 2030, says Sarbananda Sonowal

Continuing its focus on augmenting its blue economy, India will aim to be a maritime power by 2030, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

“From enhanced port operations and logistics to mega-infrastructure development, India is earning global recognition as it aims to become a major maritime nation by 2030. The exploration of our rich maritime history, especially with the upcoming National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal, is reshaping the world’s perspective on India’s shipping sector,” the minister said at the Indian Maritime Heritage Conclave in New Delhi on Thursday.

The event was centred around the NMHC – a heritage centre being built in Gujarat by Tata Projects. Officials said that the project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

The Union Cabinet had approved the project in October, even though it had been in the works much earlier. Currently, its physical progress stands at 60 per cent.

“Today, as our shipping sector grows rapidly and India aspires to become a leading maritime and shipbuilding power, our ancient technologies will guide us in building a sustainable global shipping industry led by India,” Sonowal said.

Phase 1A of the project will feature the NMHC museum with six galleries, including an Indian Navy and Coast Guard gallery, envisaged to be one of the largest in the country. It will house external naval artefacts such as INS Nishank, Sea Harrier war aircraft, UH3 helicopter, a replica model of Lothal township surrounded by an open aquatic gallery, and a jetty walkway.

The master plan for the NMHC has been prepared by renowned architecture firm Hafeez Contractor.

The conclave was attended by global experts and academicians from 11 nations to present, deliberate, and attempt to find sustainable solutions to contemporary challenges in the maritime sector worldwide, the minister’s office said.