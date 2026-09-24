RBI forex inflows ease near-term BoP pressure, challenges persist: CEA

India’s balance of payments pressures are likely to remain a persistent challenge rather than an episodic one as rising imports, growing dependence on key commodities, higher global interest rates and intensifying competition for capital weigh on the external account, even as the funds mobilised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under its concessional swap window this year provide “a lot of breathing room” in the near term but are not a lasting solution, V Anantha Nageswaran, India’s Chief Economic Adviser, said on Wednesday at SBI’s Banking & Economics Conclave 2026.

“What the government and the RBI did this year…is an act of foresight which does give us a lot of breathing room in the near term. But at the same time, this is not a lasting solution or a lasting answer because the pressure on balance of payments will remain,” Nageswaran said.

“With rising imports, with rising import dependence on key commodities, global competition for capital including from developed countries and higher interest rates, the balance of payments will remain a challenge not just episodically but almost continuously,” he said. The RBI this week said inflows through its concessional forex swap window, operationalised on June 8, had topped $143.5 billion as of September 18 across FCNR(B) deposits, overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs), with FCNR(B) deposits accounting for the bulk of the inflows at nearly $133 billion. Because of these flows under RBI’s concessional swap window, India is expected to post an overall balance of payments surplus of $100 billion in FY27, compared with a deficit of $23 billion in FY26.

Nageswaran said India would need to look more carefully at both capital inflows and outflows as competition for global capital intensifies. Developed economies are themselves competing for capital from global investors, with demand coming from both the public and private sectors, he said. India’s goods trade deficit is between 3.5 per cent and 4 per cent of GDP even after excluding oil and gold, Nageswaran said, making it important for the country to strengthen domestic manufacturing. The manufacturing push is not merely about diversifying growth but also about building resilience and economic security, as global supply chains become increasingly vulnerable to disruption and the world may no longer reliably supply goods on a just-in-time basis, he said.

“India does not have the luxury of a binary choice between manufacturing and services. It has to do both,” Nageswaran said. As the economy grows, imports will inevitably rise even if India becomes more successful as an exporter, he said. Such imports would have to be financed through exports, foreign direct investment or a combination of the two. The focus, therefore, should be on making domestic production globally competitive rather than simply replacing imports. At the same time, India will need to do more to attract foreign direct investment as developed economies compete more aggressively for global capital, he said. Sub-national government policies, tax certainty and simplicity, investor protection, sanctity and continuity of contracts, and a skilled workforce would all be important.

“There is no excuse for preparation because the global world is an exogenous factor. We have to take it as given, but we have to do what is within our limit,” Nageswaran said. The changing external environment presents three near-term headwinds for India — an unsettled relationship with the US, uncertainty over energy supplies and prices amid the Persian Gulf conflict, and the country’s absence from the capital-intensive AI hyperscaler investment boom, he flagged. Meanwhile, he also flagged that India, given its geography and size, cannot simply belong to any geopolitical bloc. Maintaining sovereignty and independence, however, comes with a cost in the form of higher energy prices and possible supply interruptions.

Nageswaran said India’s development strategy would also have to account for the fact that its transition to a developed economy by 2047 would take place under very different conditions from those faced by East Asian economies. Those economies made the transition in more benign conditions, while India now faces geopolitical tensions, weaponisation of supply chains, climate variability and the challenge of managing its demographic dividend, he said. India’s demographic dividend needs to be “managed and earned”, Nageswaran said, adding that this goes beyond education and skilling to include mental, physical and emotional health. “We have to reimagine and be prepared to reinvent many of the ways in which we operate, whether you are in the private or the public sector,” he said.