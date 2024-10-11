Srinivas gets additional charge as CEO of public procurement portal GeM

The government has given L Satya Srinivas, Additional Secretary in Department of Commerce, the additional charge of CEO of public procurement portal GeM.

The additional charge was given as the last CEO of the Government e Marketplace (GeM) P K Singh has been appointed as secretary in the renewable energy ministry.

Srinivas is an officer of the 1991 batch of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes).

"We are honoured to announce the appointment of Shri L Satya Srinivas, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Government of India, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Government e Marketplace on additional charge," GeM said in a post on social media platform X.