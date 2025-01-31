Delhi elections 2025 LIVE: BJP contesting Assembly polls to loot public funds, says Arvind Kejriwal

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Delhi Assembly elections news updates: Catch all the major news developments related to the Delhi elections here
In a stinging attack on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday said the former Delhi chief minister "lies just like Narendra Modi" but is probably more "cunning" and "sophisticated" than the prime minister. Addressing a public meeting in the Badli constituency here in the run-up to the February 5 Assembly polls, Gandhi asserted that he and his party can never compromise with the BJP. "We will die but never compromise with these people." Gandhi also lashed out at Kejriwal over his five-year-old promise of making Yamuna water potable and his press conference on Thursday, saying it reflected his "hollowness".
First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 3:15 PM IST