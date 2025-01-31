Delhi elections 2025 LIVE: BJP contesting Assembly polls to loot public funds, says Arvind Kejriwal

In a stinging attack on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday said the former Delhi chief minister "lies just like Narendra Modi" but is probably more "cunning" and "sophisticated" than the prime minister. Addressing a public meeting in the Badli constituency here in the run-up to the February 5 Assembly polls, Gandhi asserted that he and his party can never compromise with the BJP. "We will die but never compromise with these people." Gandhi also lashed out at Kejriwal over his five-year-old promise of making Yamuna water potable and his press conference on Thursday, saying it reflected his "hollowness".

Earlier, Parvesh Verma, accused his rival Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday of "misusing" the official machinery of the AAP-ruled Punjab in the constituency. Reacting to the allegation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Verma has "insulted" Punjabis and demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Verma claimed that fearing an "imminent" defeat from the seat, Kejriwal is getting Chinese CCTV cameras installed in the constituency's slums just for the show with the help of the Punjab government.