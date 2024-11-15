Sri Lanka President's party wins parliamentary majority. India impact

The National People's Power (NPP), led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, achieved a majority in Sri Lanka's parliamentary elections held on November 14, 2024. According to official results declared by the election commission, the NPP had secured 123 of the 171 declared seats by Friday morning, with the remaining 25 of the 196 contested seats still to be announced.

The party, contesting under the Malimawa (compass) symbol, had also received 61 per cent of the votes counted, representing 6.8 million votes, placing it well ahead of its rivals.

The NPP is now projected to secure a two-thirds majority in the 225-member parliament, as it is expected to gain most of the 29 seats allocated based on cumulative national polling, bringing its total to the required 150 seats needed for an absolute majority.

This election, held a year ahead of schedule after Dissanayake dissolved parliament in September following his presidential win, was crucial for his government's ability to implement reforms and steer the nation's economic recovery.

Why the elections were critical for President Dissanayake

Consolidating power:

The parliamentary elections were a key test of President Dissanayake's leadership and the NPP's appeal beyond its presidential victory. While Dissanayake, a Marxist-leaning politician, had won the presidency in September 2024, he had failed to secure more than 50 per cent of the vote, raising questions about the NPP's broader support. A strong parliamentary majority allows the president to strengthen his position and execute policy reforms effectively.

Legislative support for reforms:

The NPP's platform includes economic recovery, anti-corruption measures, and constitutional reforms. A parliamentary majority provides the necessary legislative support for these initiatives, particularly as the party aims to navigate Sri Lanka's debt crisis and attract foreign investment.

Historical significance:

The election saw the NPP make unprecedented gains in Tamil-majority regions, including Jaffna, where it won three out of six seats, defeating traditional Tamil nationalist parties. This marked the first time a Sinhala-majority party achieved such a victory in Jaffna, reflecting a shift in voter sentiment and the NPP's emergence as a multi-ethnic political force.

Implications for India

The NPP's parliamentary majority has significant implications for India, given its strategic interests in Sri Lanka. President Dissanayake, known for his pro-China leanings in the past, has taken steps to reassure India of his commitment to maintaining regional stability and cooperation.

Geopolitical considerations:

Dissanayake has historically criticised the 1987 India-Sri Lanka Accord and expressed ambivalence towards the 13th Amendment, which would have devolved powers to Tamil minorities. These issues have been long-standing priorities for New Delhi. However, his recent remarks about granting strong guarantees of political rights to Tamil communities suggest a willingness to engage with India on these matters.

Economic ties and project transparency:

Dissanayake's focus on transparency and anti-corruption aligns with India's stance on fair investment practices in the region. While he has criticised projects like the Adani Group's wind power initiative, citing concerns about Sri Lanka's energy sovereignty, he has also raised issues about Chinese-backed projects, such as the Hambantota Port. This dual focus indicates a balanced approach that India can look to leverage to strengthen economic ties.

Strategic assurances:

During his presidential campaign, Dissanayake had pledged not to allow Sri Lanka's territory to be used to threaten India or regional stability. This commitment addresses India's concerns about China's growing influence in the Indian Ocean and its use of Sri Lankan ports for strategic purposes.

Navigating mutual interests:

India has played a critical role in supporting Sri Lanka during its 2022 economic crisis, providing over $4.5 billion in assistance. Dissanayake's acknowledgement of this support and his expressed desire to strengthen bilateral ties create opportunities for New Delhi to engage with his administration constructively.

Conclusion:

President Dissanayake's parliamentary victory not only solidifies his position domestically but also sets the stage for redefining Sri Lanka's relationships with its neighbours. For India, this outcome presents both challenges and opportunities. While Dissanayake's past pro-China stance and criticisms of Indian projects may raise concerns, his recent outreach to New Delhi and focus on economic recovery signal potential areas of collaboration.

As Sri Lanka seeks to recover from its economic crisis and political instability, India's engagement will be crucial in fostering stability, promoting mutual interests, and maintaining a strategic balance in the region. With Dissanayake's government now firmly in control, the path ahead offers a pivotal moment for strengthening India-Sri Lanka ties amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.