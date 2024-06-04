Regulatory focus for growth to continue irrespective of govt, say insurers

The insurance regulator’s focus on the growth of the insurance industry is likely to continue irrespective of which political party forms the next government, industry players said.

The ruling Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party failed to secure a simple majority in the parliamentary elections, votes for which were counted today. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), of which BJP is a part, has crossed the majority mark, including leads.

“We are gunning for ‘Insurance for All' by 2047 under the guidance of the regulator. There is a lot to be done towards that goal and a lot of work has already started, especially in the state-level insurance plans. So, regardless of what happens nationally, our work is cut out and we are continuing to look at how we can have awareness, accessibility and affordability,” said Vibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Life Insurance.

According to insurance officials, the increase in insurance penetration will be supported by the government irrespective of the political parties because of the sector’s importance.

“Most of the changes in the industry are led by the regulator. Direction from the government is also important, but there is no pending regulation from the government. So whichever government comes in, continuity is expected,” said Rajagopal Rudraraju, executive vice president and national head - accident and health claims, Tata AIG General Insurance.

In addition, industry representatives also said in case a new government is formed, it is unlikely to reverse any previous decision by the regulator.

“Regardless of whatever is happening nationally, it is very well understood that it is in everyone's interest that insurance penetration goes to a level so that at least basic levels of certainty in one's life, whether it is risk of dying early, falling sick, property and casualty, health, all of that is reasonably covered,” Padalkar added.

Some insurers said the government has a key role to play in the future of the industry due to the role played by economic progress.

“As much as the role of the insurance regulator is very important, it is also crucial to always have a government with a progressive mindset,” said Sharad Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Universal Sompo General Insurance.

“A government with a forward-thinking mindset will uphold insurance inclusion in India. If the economic progress in the country is low, insurance growth is likely to lag. When the economy progresses, insurance can act as an enabler to secure and continue the progress. The new government is likely to drive infrastructural development, resulting in the growth of infrastructure-related insurance in the country besides health, term and assets insurance,” said Sharad Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Universal Sompo General Insurance.

The government’s approval on certain requests will give an additional impetus to the growth of the sector. The insurance industry remains hopeful of getting approval on the Draft Insurance Amendment Bill, which will allow composite licensing. It will help the company to undertake life, general or health insurance under one entity. The bill recently received parliamentary panel’s approval in February.

An insurance official who did not wish to be named said, “When there is a change in the government, there could be some macroeconomic changes at policy level which affects the industry dynamics. However, when it comes to composite insurance bills most of the discussions and debate is already done. Irrespective of the government which comes to power.”

Similarly, the insurance industry has long-standing requests about rationalisation in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates of 18 per cent on health insurance and reduction on term life insurance-related GST rates which will aid in the penetration of insurance in the country.