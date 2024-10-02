BlackRock chases private credit deals across sectors in record India market

By Ameya Karve and Sharon Klyne

BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, is hunting for Indian direct lending opportunities in a broadening array of sectors from agriculture to hospitality as the nation’s booming private credit market lures more borrowers.

There are openings to lend to large enterprises with multiple subsidiaries as well as young entrepreneurs funding start-ups, said Celia Yan, BlackRock’s head of APAC private credit at a media briefing last week.

India is a bright spot for private credit in Asia as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious growth targets and deregulation initiatives spur increased funding needs of local firms. Private credit investments in India in the the first six months of 2024 soared to an all-time high of $6 billion, according to a recent report by EY.