Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBest selling smartphones 2026Subhash Chandra insolvencyBest Home Loan Rates in AugustNepal FloodsHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareBHEL share priceTempsens IPO
Home / Finance / News / Datanomics: Corporation earnings may have depressed GDP growth

Datanomics: Corporation earnings may have depressed GDP growth

Even at seven per cent, the GDP growth rate in the first quarter would be a four-quarter low, though higher than 6.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
premium
RBI (Photo: Reuters)
Indivjal Dhasmana
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 11:02 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Changing projections of economic growth for the first quarter of FY2026-27 (Q1FY27) by the Monetary Policy Committee show how difficult it is to model gross domestic product (GDP) forecasts currently. Growth in profit before interest, taxes, and depreciation plus employee costs for NSE 500 non-banking, financial services, and insurance companies fell to a seven-quarter low of 7.1 per cent in Q1FY27. This roughly gives the non-financial, non-farm gross value-added (GVA). Rising deflators may cut GVA at constant prices. Crops GVA in Q1 is mainly residual rabi crops. Major effect of sub-normal monsoon would be felt in Q2FY27. 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FMs to discuss trade, digital currency in runup to Brics meet on Sept 12-13

Rupee rises 4 paise to 95.40 against US dollar during early trade

Commercial sector funding more than doubles to ₹10.65 trn in April-July

Banks, NBFCs to reset partnership terms with fintech firms

RBI net buys $561 million in June amid foreign inflows: Monthly bulletin

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIeconomy

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 11:02 PM IST

Next Story