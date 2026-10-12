EPFO 3.0 rollout a year away; gig worker benefits may be delayed

“For millions of gig and platform workers, social security is not something they can wait for — it is an immediate need. Every delay means workers continue to face the risks of accidents, illness, loss of income and old age without adequate protection. We understand that building a new digital platform takes time, but workers’ access to social security should not depend on when a technology system is ready,” he said.
Das said the government should consider transitional arrangements if the platform takes longer to roll out, allowing workers to access essential benefits before the technology system is complete. “Technology should make social security easier to deliver, not become a reason to postpone workers’ rights,” he said.