67% of equity MFs outperform respective benchmarks in August 2024

Equity mutual funds continued their strong performance in August 2024, with assets under management (AUM) surging 2.04 per cent to Rs 25.64 lakh crore. A study conducted by PL Wealth Management analyzed 283 open-ended equity diversified funds and found that 67 per cent of them outperformed their respective benchmarks during the month. Previous month, 39% of the schemes were able to beat their benchmarks.

The cumulative total of funds that outperformed stood at 190 during the month ending August 2024 (one month).

Large & Mid Cap Funds was the best performing category where 79% of the schemes outperformed the benchmark. This was followed by schemes of Focused funds which outperformed their respective benchmarks by 75%. During this period, Multi cap, Mid cap and Flexi cap fund were the three categories to have outperformed their respective benchmark by 69% each.