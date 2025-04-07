Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals deep cuts at open for India; Hang Seng, Nikkei tumble
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmarks are likely to track the sell-off in global markets as fears of a trade war ignite over China's 34% retaliatory tariffs unveiled on Friday.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, April 7, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to reflect the turmoil in global markets, where Wall Street futures were down around 4 per cent on Sunday evening there, while markets in the Asia Pacific region plunged between 4-6 per cent, amid fears of an escalating trade war between the US and the rest of the world.
For instance, in Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 6.11 per cent, the broader Topix fell 6.16 per cent. In South Korea, the Kospi was down 4.4 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq was down 3.67 per cent.
Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 also dropped 4.47 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 10.09 per cent, and mainland China's CSI 300 was behind by 8.48 per cent. Meanwhile on Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial average futures fell 1,272 points, or 3.3 per cent Sunday evening, while S&P 500 futures shed 3.8 per cent, and Nasdaq-100 futures lost 4.8 per cent.
Similar turmoil is anticipated for India markets, where, at 7:02 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,190, around 770 points lower than Nifty futures' last close.
According to Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst at SAMCO Securities, Nifty’s breakdown of key supports reinforces a clear bearish continuation pattern, with sellers building a persistent supply zone at higher levels. "The Call writing-heavy 23,000–23,200 region has flipped from a support area into a major resistance ceiling. Meanwhile, the 22,800–22,500 zone has now become crucial near-term support, backed by fresh Put additions. A clean break below 22,800 could accelerate the bearish momentum and invite further unwinding. Until the index decisively reclaims 23,000, rallies are likely to be sold into," he noted.
Apart from that, investors are also likely to keep a track of the outcome of Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting (that begins today) later this week, coupled with foreign institutional investors' activities and global macroeconomic data.
Separately, according to analysts, the current market environment mirrors the turmoil of 2020 during the black-swan event of Covid-19, with markets sinking into panic driven by uncertainty. They suggest that the announcement of tariffs by US President Donald Trump has trapped markets in a bottomless pit for now. READ MORE
In the primary markets, meanwhile, Retaggio Industries IPO (BSE SME) will list on the bourses today.
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US buyers rethink India orders as Trump's reciprocal tariff woes bite
In response, Indian Customs authorities are expediting the clearance of goods ahead of the April 9 deadline, when the tariffs are set to take effect. The focus is on dispatching as many shipments as possible—whether by air or sea—before the new trade measures come into force. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump tariffs: 3 in 4 CEOs want India to negotiate with US, shows BS poll
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A recent survey reveals that a significant majority of Indian chief executive officers (CEOs) favour diplomacy over retaliation in response to the United States' imposition of a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian exports. The poll, conducted among 15 top executives, indicates strong support for trade negotiations between India and the US, rather than escalating trade tensions.
According to a nationwide survey by Business Standard, conducted shortly after the Trump administration announced tariffs on multiple nations, 80 per cent of CEOs expressed a preference for India to engage in dialogue with the American government to resolve trade issues amicably. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch Today, April 7: RIL, OIL, Tata Motors, IndusInd, Tata Steel
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks with strong ties to global economic growth and significant exposure to the US and European markets, such as pharmaceuticals, information technology (IT), and metals, are expected to face notable selling pressure on Monday. Concerns about an escalating global trade war, coupled with fears of an economic slowdown, are driving negative sentiment. With US President Donald Trump remaining steadfast on implementing tariffs, investors are increasingly offloading shares in sectors vulnerable to these trade policies. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Max Financial, Tata Consumer are must-have stocks on technicals; Here's why
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Max Financial Services shares have displayed a robust bullish breakout across multiple technical indicators. The stock has surpassed its February swing high of ₹1160, signaling a confirmed rounding bottom breakout. After gaining momentum from the ₹1050 level and undergoing a brief period of consolidation, the stock has now broken out of a flag pattern, indicating a continuation of the strong upward trend. This breakout reflects a renewed wave of positive market sentiment. READ MORE
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market trading guide, Apr 7: Nikkei hits lower limit, US tariff woes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global markets are under pressure as weak sentiments prevail, driven by the implementation of sweeping US tariffs affecting over 180 countries and a retaliatory 34 per cent tariff imposed by China on US imports. Adding to the challenges are sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows and the start of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today, both of which are poised to impact the performance of major Indian indices, Sensex and Nifty50.
As of 6:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures recorded a significant drop of 1,006 points, standing at 21,952—a sharp decline from the previous close of 22,958.15 for Nifty futures. This indicates a likely gap-down opening for Indian equity markets. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures drag lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street stock futures dropped on Sunday evening (US time) as the White House remained defiant even after a two-day historic stock market rout.
The Dow Jones Industrial average futures fell 979 points, or 2.5 per cent, the S&P 500 futures shed 2.9 per cent, and the Nasdaq-100 futures lost 3.9 per cent.
US stocks had falled sharply on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 2,231.07 points, or 5.5 per cent, to 38,314.86 on Friday.
The S&P 500 nosedived 5.97 per cent to 5,074.08, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.8 per cent, to 15,587.79.
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets extend losses on trade war fears
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region declined on Monday, amid fears of a trade war after China imposed 34 per cent tariffs on all imports from the US to the country, on Friday.
Hong Kong markets led losses in the region, with the Hang Seng Index declining 9.23 per cent, and mainland China’s CSI 300 falling 7.64 per cent.
Over in Japan, Nikkei 225 was down 5.96 per cent to hit an 18-month low while the broader Topix index plummeted 5.85 per cent. Earlier in the day, trading in Japanese futures was suspended due to the market hitting circuit breakers.
In South Korea, the Kospi was last down 3.97 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq was down 3.44 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 3.83 per cent.
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
