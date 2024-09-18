Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Deepika Padukone's firm KA Enterprises buys luxury Bandra flat for Rs 18 cr

Deepika Padukone's firm KA Enterprises buys luxury Bandra flat for Rs 18 cr

In the same month, Anju Bhavnani, mother-in-law of Deepika Padukone and mother of Ranveer Singh, acquired the adjacent apartment for Rs. 19.13 crore.

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone attend the 95th Academy Awards, in Los Angeles
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
KA Enterprises LLP, a firm owned by Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her father Prakash Padukone, has recently bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West. The property, located in the Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society near the iconic Bandstand, was acquired for Rs 17.78 crore, according to registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. 

Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, developed by Enorm Nagpal Realty, offers premium 4 BHK and 5 BHK apartments.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


As per Square Yards, the newly purchased apartment spans 171.47 square metres (1,846 square feet) and comes with a designated car parking space. The deal incurred a stamp duty of nearly Rs 1.07 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. The transaction, completed in September 2024, was registered under KA Enterprises LLP, a global venture investment firm focusing on high-growth consumer and consumer-tech companies.

In a related transaction, Deepika’s mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, acquired an adjacent apartment in the same month for Rs 19.13 crore. This property, spanning 1,822.45 square feet (~169 square metres) in carpet area, also includes one car parking space. The stamp duty for the deal amounted to Rs 95.68 lakh, with a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Interestingly, on the day of the acquisition, Anju Bhavnani’s apartment was leased to her daughter Ritika Bhavnani and husband Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani. The lease, registered under R.S. Filmcraft (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. and Oh Five Oh Talent LLP, has a tenure of 55 months. The monthly rent has been set at Rs 8.20 lakh for the first 33 months, rising by 15% to Rs 9.43 lakh for the remaining 22 months. 

A security deposit of Rs 73.80 lakh and a stamp duty of Rs 1.29 lakh were also part of the agreement. Padukone’s husband Ranveer Singh already owns multiple floors in the same building purchased for a staggering Rs 119 crore in 2022.

More From This Section

Are hedge funds dead? Decoding where ultra-wealthy are investing right now

Now, withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh from your PF, even within 6 months of joining

Now, SBI MF launches Nifty 500 Index Fund: should you invest?

Turkiye introduces new tech visa for entrepreneurs: What you must know

Millionaire boom: US, China dominate super rich club, 60% are founders


Deepika Padukone and Anju Bhavnani’s property transactions are the latest in a series of high-profile celebrity real estate deals in Bandra West. 

Square Yards noted that Bollywood stars and notable figures including Aamir Khan, Tripti Dimri, and K.L. Rahul along with Athiya Shetty have recently purchased properties in the area, with transaction values of Rs 9.76 crore, Rs 14 crore and Rs. 20 crore, respectively.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani reaches Mumbai hospital to visit Deepika-Ranveer's baby girl

Ranveer-Deepika welcome baby girl, fans congratulate the B-town couple

Kalki 2898 AD sequel shooting to begin in 2025, the producers confirm

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection Day 6: Earnings reach Rs 680 crores

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 5; Prabhas' movie crosses 500 cr

Topics :Deepika Padukone

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story