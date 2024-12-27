Akasa Air's 2025 sale: All-inclusive fares from Rs 1599 for domestic routes

Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline, has announce its New Year Sale, offering attractive discounts on fares across its domestic and international network.

All-inclusive (one-way) fares starting from Rs 1599 for domestic routes

Discount of up to 25% on the basic fare for flight bookings in international sectors using the promo code NEWYEAR

The sale is valid for 'Saver' and 'Flexi' fares on bookings made between 31st December 2024 and 3rd January 2025 for travel starting from 7th January 2025. It applies to non-stop and through flights across Akasa Air’s network and covers both one-way and round-trip tickets.

Bookings can be made through all channels, including the Akasa Air website - www.akasaair.com, mobile app, and travel partners.

This sale is in line with Akasa Air’s commitment to delivering an affordable, comfortable, and customer-centric flying experience. It presents a perfect opportunity for both leisure and business travelers to secure affordable flights to a wide range of destinations, whether they’re planning a domestic getaway or an international trip.

Akasa Air currently connects with 22 domestic and five international cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Kuwait City (Kuwait).