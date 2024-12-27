Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Akasa Air's 2025 sale: All-inclusive fares from Rs 1599 for domestic routes

Akasa Air's 2025 sale: All-inclusive fares from Rs 1599 for domestic routes

The sale is valid for 'Saver' and 'Flexi' fares on bookings made between 31st December 2024 and 3rd January 2025 for travel starting from 7th January 2025

Akasa Airlines, Akasa
Photo: Bloomberg
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 2:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline, has announce its New Year Sale, offering attractive discounts on fares across its domestic and international network. 
 
  • All-inclusive (one-way) fares starting from Rs  1599 for domestic routes 
  • Discount of up to 25% on the basic fare for flight bookings in international sectors using the promo code NEWYEAR 
  • The sale is valid for 'Saver' and 'Flexi' fares on bookings made between 31st December 2024 and 3rd January 2025 for travel starting from 7th January 2025. It applies to non-stop and through flights across Akasa Air’s network and covers both one-way and round-trip tickets. 
 
Bookings can be made through all channels, including the Akasa Air website - www.akasaair.com, mobile app, and travel partners.  
 
This sale is in line with Akasa Air’s commitment to delivering an affordable, comfortable, and customer-centric flying experience. It presents a perfect opportunity for both leisure and business travelers to secure affordable flights to a wide range of destinations, whether they’re planning a domestic getaway or an international trip.  
 
Akasa Air currently connects with 22 domestic and five international cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Kuwait City (Kuwait). 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank fraud cases skyrocket: RBI flags Rs 21,367 cr in losses in 6 months

These rule changes will impact how you file Income Tax returns in 2025

Why your credit score is not improving despite timely bill payments

Small-cap funds grow six-fold in 5 years, Bandhan tops list with 30% return

9-8% interest on 1 yr FD: Best fixed deposit rates for investors right now

Topics :Akasa Air

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story