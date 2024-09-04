Retirement mutual funds AMC jumps 256% to Rs 29,903 cr in 5 years

Rising awareness of financial planning has fueled a 256 per cent increase in retirement mutual fund AUM in the last five years, according to a report.

Factors such as rising healthcare costs, increasing nuclear families, and higher life expectancy are likely to fuel further growth in this sector, an ICRA Analytics report said.

"Assets under Management (AUM) of these funds have grown by over 256 per cent in the last five years, reaching Rs 29,903 crore in July 2024, compared to Rs 8395 crore in July 2019," it said.

ICRA said the growing awareness has led to a surge in the number of folios, which has increased by 17.44 per cent in the last five years to 2.936 million in July 2024, up from 2.5 million in July 2019. The number of schemes has also increased from 21 in 2019 to 29 in 2024.