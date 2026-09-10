As India hosts Brics, partners seek more predictable trade regime

As India prepares to host the Brics Summit, a recent World Trade Organization (WTO) review of its trade policies has highlighted potential tensions as some Brics partners have sought a more predictable and less restrictive trade regime.

At India’s eighth WTO Trade Policy Review in July, China, Indonesia and Brazil flagged trade barriers, industrial subsidies, quality-control orders (QCOs), tariffs, anti-dumping measures and agricultural support. Russia, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, largely praised India’s reforms and economic engagement.

China gave the most wide-ranging critique, saying: “We expect India to follow its commitment and obligations under WTO agreements, remove inappropriate trade barriers, restrain from using restrictive trade instruments and treat market entities from all members fairly.”

It specifically flagged the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, voicing concerns about consistency with WTO subsidy rules. It said QCOs could be “more trade-restrictive than necessary”.

Beijing also questioned additional tariffs on some information and communications technology (ICT) products, while highlighting New Delhi’s extensive use of anti-dumping measures with 226 probes during the review period and 170 measures in force as of June 2025.

It also urged India to support the WTO's Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement, seeking more flexibility on plurilateral initiatives.