Expanded PMJAY for 70+ meets only 3% of target in 1st month since roll out

In September, the Union government announced the fine print of the much-awaited Ayushman Bharat 2.0 scheme that aims to cover everyone over the age of 70 years irrespective of income level. What stood out in the announcement was 60 million—that was the Centre’s estimate of beneficiaries under the health assurance plan for the 70 plus universe. The scheme got operational in October. A month later, the number of takers is just 3 per cent of the estimated target group.

According to the data with the National Health Authority (NHA), till the evening of November 28, around 1.87 million people who are 70 and above have registered with the expanded Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). States show varying rates of progress.

Although the government has not provided any timeframe to reach the 60 million target, the pace seems to have become a cause of concern in a country which is greying rapidly. According to the last Census in 2011, the 70 plus category (39.7 million) formed 3.3 per cent of the total 1.2 billion population. Estimates now suggest the 70 plus universe (60 million) at 4.1 per cent of the total estimated population of 1.45 billion. Commenting on the pace, K Madan Gopal, advisor (public health administration), National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) and former senior consultant, NITI Aayog, said the fact only about 3 per cent registered in the first month highlighted the need for outreach initiatives, simplified processes, and localised efforts to bridge gaps in awareness and accessibility.

“Empowering communities with information and support will be critical to unlocking the full potential of this transformative initiative,” he added. Another expert, who did not want to be named, said: “A factor behind the slow pace could be states such as Maharashtra and Jharkhand not being able to implement the scheme due to recent enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (because of elections).” As for numbers, Madhya Pradesh (MP), for example, with 709,200 registrations, has taken the lead in card registrations for those 70 and above for new and existing beneficiaries. The Madhya Pradesh government had projected a 3.4 million target for this age group at the time of launch. That makes it over 20 per cent achievement rate.

Kerala, second with 396,522 new cards, has moved fast. As of 2017 estimates, Kerala had 1.7 million of 70 plus population. That makes it 23.3 per cent pick-up rate, higher than Madhya Pradesh. Kerala’s elderly population is projected to be around 5.8 million, or 16.5 per cent of the state’s population. Uttar Pradesh, third on the list with 255,318 new registrations, has shown a slower rate, with its elderly population projected to be around 18.7 million in 2021, according to a government report. No projection is available for the 70 plus category in UP’s case. Meanwhile, card registrations have been slow in traditionally high-utilisation states of Andhra Pradesh (10,925) and Telangana (8,864).