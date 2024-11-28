LIVE news updates: Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand chief minister today

Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony at Morabadi Ground on Thursday, with several prominent political leaders and dignitaries, including key members of the INDIA bloc, expected to be in attendance. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at 4 pm. This will be the 49-year-old JMM leader's fourth stint as chief minister. Soren retained the Barhait seat by defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes in the recently held Assembly polls. Soren's JMM-led alliance stormed to victory, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-led NDA managed 24 seats.

Two Maoists have been arrested and arms and ammunitions seized following a gunfight between the red rebels and the police in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a senior officer said on Tuesday. A gunfight broke out between the police and members of the banned Maoist outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) in Sikit-Bandua forest in Herhanj police station area on Monday night, they said.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday said Mexico has agreed to immediately stop illegal immigrants from going to its border with the United States. This comes days after Trump threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada for their inability to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he spoke to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the phone and the two had a productive conversation.