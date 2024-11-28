LIVE news updates: Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand chief minister today

Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony at Morabadi Ground on Thursday, with several prominent political leaders and dignitaries, including key members of the INDIA bloc, expected to be in attendance. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at 4 pm. This will be the 49-year-old JMM leader's fourth stint as chief minister. Soren retained the Barhait seat by defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes in the recently held Assembly polls. Soren's JMM-led alliance stormed to victory, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-led NDA managed 24 seats.
Two Maoists have been arrested and arms and ammunitions seized following a gunfight between the red rebels and the police in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a senior officer said on Tuesday. A gunfight broke out between the police and members of the banned Maoist outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) in Sikit-Bandua forest in Herhanj police station area on Monday night, they said.
US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday said Mexico has agreed to immediately stop illegal immigrants from going to its border with the United States. This comes days after Trump threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada for their inability to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he spoke to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the phone and the two had a productive conversation.
Money laundering case: ED team undertaking searches attacked in Delhi
An Enforcement Directorate team undertaking searches in a cyber fraud linked money laundering case was allegedly attacked here on Thursday, officials said.
The federal agency has registered a police FIR about the incident that took place in the Bijwasan area of the national capital. The probe pertains to a case against the PPPYL cyber app fraud.
9:52 AM
Ex-MP Kadir Rana granted bail in model code of conduct violation cases
Former Member of Parliament Kadir Rana was granted bail in two separate cases of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the Meerapur Assembly by-election, his lawyer said. Rana appeared before the Special MP/MLA Court in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday where the presiding officer, Devender Singh Fauzdar, approved his bail plea after he furnished a surety bond of Rs 25,000 for each case.
9:31 AM
One dead, nine hospitalised in gas leak at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh
One person died, and nine others are undergoing treatment after inhaling a toxic gas mixed with Hydrochloric acid that leaked at Tagore Pharma in Paravada, in Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh. Nine others were transferred to the hospital and were treated following the gas leak incident.
9:23 AM
Ex-MLA Kalani booked for unlawful assembly outside BJP leader's office
Police have registered a case against former MLA Pappu Kalani and 20 others on charges of forming an unlawful assembly outside a BJP legislator's office and threatening his relative in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday. The accused allegedly formed an unlawful assembly outside the office of Ulhasnagar BJP MLA Kumar Ailani and also threatened his sister-in-law, the official from Ulhasnagar police station said.
9:00 AM
Flight disruptions to continue due to adverse weather conditions in Tamil Nadu, says IndiGo
As a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards Tamil Nadu, IndiGo Airlines informed its passengers that flight services will continue to be impacted to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Salem. "#6ETravelAdvisory: The weather conditions remain largely unchanged and continue to be unfavourable, with flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, #Madurai, #Tiruchirappalli & #Salem still impacted," the airline posted on X on Wednesday.