LIVE news: PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 7,600 cr in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Maharashtra worth over Rs 7600 crore on Wednesday through video conference, as per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the upgradation of Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur with a total estimated project cost of around Rs 7000 crore. It will serve as a catalyst for growth across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, aviation, tourism, logistics, and healthcare, benefiting Nagpur city and the wider Vidarbha region, the statement added. In line with his commitment to ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare for all, the Prime Minister will launch the operationalization of 10 Government Medical Colleges in Maharashtra located at Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli and Ambernath (Thane). While enhancing the undergraduate and postgraduate seats, the colleges will also offer specialised tertiary healthcare to the people, the release mentioned.

The West Bengal government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged rape-murder of a 10-year-old girl in the South 24 Parganas district's Kultuli area, an official said. The SIT will be led by Baruipur SP Palash Chandra Dhali, he said. "We want to assure the locals of our commitment to ensuring justice and punishing those responsible for this crime," the official said on Tuesday.

More than a dozen states and the District of Columbia filed lawsuits against TikTok on Tuesday, saying that the popular short-form video app is designed to be addictive to kids and harms their mental health. The lawsuits stem from a national investigation into TikTok, which was launched in March 2022 by a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from many states, including New York, California, Kentucky and New Jersey.