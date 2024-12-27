LIVE: India, China reach consensus to restore ground situation along LAC, says MoD year-end review

The Ministry of Defence has said that India and China have developed a broad consensus on achieving a broad consensus on the Line of Actual Control. The statement by MoD, as part of its year end review, said that India and China are on the road to restore the ground situation in some areas along the LAC. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that the Britishers tried to hide the truth and filled the minds of people with lies. He further added that the Britishers due to their power and our ignorance planted lies. "The British covered up the truth and filled the minds of the people of our country with many lies. One of them was that most of the people seen in India today have come from outside. At that time, the Dravidians had driven them into the jungle," said the RSS chief. India's Bharat Petroleum Corp plans to invest $11 billion in southern Andhra Pradesh state for a new refinery and petrochemical project to meet rising fuel demand in the world's fastest-growing major economy, its chairman said. India wants to emerge as a major refining hub supplying fuel to the global markets as Western companies are cutting crude processing capacities in favour of energy transition.