LIVE news: Pune court summons Rahul Gandhi on Oct 23 in Savarkar defamation case

A special court in Pune has summoned Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed by the grandnephew of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, accusing the Congress leader of making objectionable remarks against the Hindutva ideologue.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday dismissed National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's allegations regarding a proposal to task the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir with altering the transaction of business rules to reduce the powers of the elected Chief Minister and transfer them to the Lieutenant Governor. The ministry labelled these claims as "misleading and speculative."

Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev commented on India's stance regarding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in Pakistan, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision not to attend signals a downgrading of India's involvement. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation, ensuring India clearly communicates its position. "I believe we can expect Jaishankar to be his usual, assertive self. India will firmly present its views. While this is a meeting of heads of state, the Prime Minister's absence reflects a deliberate downgrading. It's significant that Jaishankar is attending, but it's clear that we haven't accorded the event the same priority, considering Pakistan's behaviour," Sachdev said.