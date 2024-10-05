LIVE news: Pune court summons Rahul Gandhi on Oct 23 in Savarkar defamation case

Yati Narsinghanand row: Man attacks police station in Amravati
A mob demanding FIR against Yati Narsinghanand for an alleged hate speech attacked Nagpuri Gate Police Station in Amravati late last night.
10:21 AM
A plume of smoke billows into sky in Beirut amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah
10:14 AM
Search operation resumes to trace 2 foreign mountaineers stranded in Chamoli
Search operations resumed on Saturday to trace two mountaineers from the US and the UK stranded at Chaukhamba III in Chamoli district. A team of SDRF mountaineers reached Jyotirmath (Joshimath) to assist in the rescue effort.
10:07 AM
Man accused of wiping out Amethi family shot in leg
Police shot a man accused of gunning down an entire Dalit family in Amethi in his leg early Saturday while they were recovering the pistol used in the killing at his instance.
9:58 AM
Delhi records above normal 26.2 deg min temp
The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius, 3.9 notches above the season's average, weather officials said.
9:54 AM
Forces foil infiltration bid at LoC, kill 2 terrorists
Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Indian Army said on Saturday.
9:48 AM
How long will people of Chhattisgarh remain poor: Forest minister defends coal mining
Chhattisgarh Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap has defended coal mining and other developmental projects in the state, saying these are essential for improving the living standards of the people.
9:42 AM
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates centralised kitchen in Tirumala
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday inaugurated the Vakulaamatha centralised kitchen established by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tirumala hills.
9:23 AM
PM to launch metro line, lay foundation stones of infrastructure projects in Maharashtra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Maharashtra on Saturday, during which he will launch several development initiatives costing over Rs 56,000 crore, officials said.
9:13 AM
Taiwan detects Chinese activity around it after three days, 'responds accordingly'
After three days of no Chinese activity, Taiwan detected Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels encircling the island, a statement by Taiwan's Ministry of Defence stated.
9:09 AM
Pak Senator says govt's measures backfired against Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters
Senator Faisal Vawda chastised the Shehbaz Sharif-led government on Friday, saying that the action taken by the federal government to suppress protesters from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had backfired, ARY News reported.
9:05 AM
Bodies of three more Naxalites found after encounter in Chhattisgarh; toll rises to 31
The bodies of three more Naxalites were recovered on Saturday morning in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, where a fierce encounter with security personnel took place a day ago, police said.
9:02 AM
8:47 AM
Manipur: Security forces conduct search operations in vulnerable areas, seize arms and ammunition
The Manipur Police is continuing its search and seizure operation in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the state in an effort to ensure peace.
8:46 AM
West Bengal junior doctors continue sit-in, wait for state to fulfill their demands
Despite calling off their 'total cease work' on Friday evening, agitating junior doctors continued their sit-in in central Kolkata throughout the night alleging that police lathi-charged a few of them during a rally to press for justice for the deceased woman doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
A special court in Pune has summoned Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed by the grandnephew of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, accusing the Congress leader of making objectionable remarks against the Hindutva ideologue.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday dismissed National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's allegations regarding a proposal to task the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir with altering the transaction of business rules to reduce the powers of the elected Chief Minister and transfer them to the Lieutenant Governor. The ministry labelled these claims as "misleading and speculative."
Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev commented on India's stance regarding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in Pakistan, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision not to attend signals a downgrading of India's involvement. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation, ensuring India clearly communicates its position. "I believe we can expect Jaishankar to be his usual, assertive self. India will firmly present its views. While this is a meeting of heads of state, the Prime Minister's absence reflects a deliberate downgrading. It's significant that Jaishankar is attending, but it's clear that we haven't accorded the event the same priority, considering Pakistan's behaviour," Sachdev said.