LIVE: PM Economic Advisory Council chief Bibek Debroy passes away at 69

Prominent economist Bibek Debroy has passed away at the age of 69 years, according to media reports. A Padma Shri awardee, Debroy was serving as the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. In September, Debroy had resigned as the chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Pune, after the Bombay High Court extended interim relief to Vice-Chancellor Ajit Ranade, who was earlier removed from his post. Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana died on Thursday at a private hospital in Haryana's Faridabad. He was 59. A lawmaker from Nagrota, he was the brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh. He is survived by his wife, Gunjan Rana, their daughters Devyani and Ketki, and son Adhiraj Singh. Hundreds of people, including political leaders, gathered at his residence in the Gandhinagar area of Jammu. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also rushed to his house.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered his condolences on the demise of BJP MLA from Nagrota Assembly constituency Devender Singh Rana and said that the country has lost a patriotic and widely respected leader, who was devoted to the welfare of the people in the union territory. In a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha wrote, "I am deeply grieved to learn of the untimely demise of Devender Singh Rana. In his passing away, we have lost a patriotic and widely respected leader, who was committed to the well-being of the people of J-K. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti." Devender Singh Rana was one of the key candidates in the recently held Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. He emerged victorious from the Nagrota, defeating his rival, Joginder Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC).

India has launched its updated biodiversity action plan with a goal to protect at least 30 percent of its terrestrial, inland water, and coastal and marine areas by 2030, in line with global biodiversity targets. The updated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP), unveiled at the 16th UN Biodiversity Conference in Cali, Colombia, outlines 23 national targets aligned with the 23 global goals set under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KM-GBF), which was adopted at the 15th UN Biodiversity Conference in Canada in 2022. India, recognised as one of the 17 megadiverse countries, became a party to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in 1994.