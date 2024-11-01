Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIVE: PM Economic Advisory Council chief Bibek Debroy passes away at 69

BS Web Team New Delhi
Bibek Debroy
Bibek Debroy

Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 10:44 AM IST
Prominent economist Bibek Debroy has passed away at the age of 69 years, according to media reports. A Padma Shri awardee,  Debroy was serving as the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. In September, Debroy had resigned as the chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Pune, after the Bombay High Court extended interim relief to Vice-Chancellor Ajit Ranade, who was earlier removed from his post. Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana died on Thursday at a private hospital in Haryana's Faridabad. He was 59. A lawmaker from Nagrota, he was the brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh. He is survived by his wife, Gunjan Rana, their daughters Devyani and Ketki, and son Adhiraj Singh. Hundreds of people, including political leaders, gathered at his residence in the Gandhinagar area of Jammu. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also rushed to his house.  
  India has launched its updated biodiversity action plan with a goal to protect at least 30 percent of its terrestrial, inland water, and coastal and marine areas by 2030, in line with global biodiversity targets. The updated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP), unveiled at the 16th UN Biodiversity Conference in Cali, Colombia, outlines 23 national targets aligned with the 23 global goals set under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KM-GBF), which was adopted at the 15th UN Biodiversity Conference in Canada in 2022. India, recognised as one of the 17 megadiverse countries, became a party to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in 1994. 
  Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered his condolences on the demise of BJP MLA from Nagrota Assembly constituency Devender Singh Rana and said that the country has lost a patriotic and widely respected leader, who was devoted to the welfare of the people in the union territory. In a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha wrote, "I am deeply grieved to learn of the untimely demise of Devender Singh Rana. In his passing away, we have lost a patriotic and widely respected leader, who was committed to the well-being of the people of J-K. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti." Devender Singh Rana was one of the key candidates in the recently held Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. He emerged victorious from the Nagrota, defeating his rival, Joginder Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC).
 

10:44 AM

AQI 'poor', 'very poor' in multiple parts of Haryana, Punjab

The AQI in several places in Haryana and some in neighbouring Punjab was recorded in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories on Friday, the morning after Diwali.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Union Territory of Chandigarh was also in the 'very poor' category. At 9 am on Friday, the AQI was recorded at 344 in Haryana's Gurugram, 340 in Jind, 308 in Ambala and 304 in Kurukshetra, according to the Sameer app that provides hourly updates of the national AQI published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

10:32 AM

Noted economist Bibek Debroy passes away at the age of 69

Noted economist and chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), Dr Bibek Debroy, has passed away at the age of 69 years.

10:13 AM

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 affects Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude  4.5 on the Richter Scale affected Afghanistan on Friday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) stated. The epicentre of the quake was recorded at Latitude 37.41 N and Longitude 73.29 E.

10:01 AM

Devender Singh Rana worked diligently towards J-K's progress: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered his condolences on the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Devender Singh Rana and said that the BJP leader worked diligently towards Jammu and Kashmir's progress. "Shri Devender Singh Rana Ji's untimely demise is shocking. He was a veteran leader, who worked diligently towards Jammu and Kashmir's progress. He had just won the Assembly polls and had also played a noteworthy role in making the BJP stronger in J-K. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi posted on X. Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina got emotional while remembering Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Nagrota and said that the entire J-K is mourning the death of the BJP leader.

9:44 AM

Moderate thunderstorms, lightning in some parts of Tamil Nadu: IMD weather forecast

According to an IMD forecast, moderate thunderstorms and lighting has been predicted for  certain districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Villupuram and Puducherry, and Karaikal areas might receive moderate thunderstorm and lighting while Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Karur, Kallakurichi and Chengalpattu districts in Tamil Nadu might receive light thunderstorm and lighting upto 10:00 am today.

9:25 AM

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' as people disregard firecracker ban

Delhi's air quality dropped to the "very poor" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 330 at 10 pm,  as people defied a ban on firecrackers to celebrate Diwali. Multiple parts of the national capital saw the AQI plunge into the "severe" category while PM2.5 concentrations soared.

9:21 AM

US Presidential polls: Kamala Harris hits out at Trump's 'protector of women' remarks

Vice President Kamala Harris has slammed former President Donald Trump for his remarks on women, stating that Trump doesn't believe women should have the autonomy to make decisions about their own bodies. Harris further emphasised that Trump disregards women's freedom and intelligence to make decisions in their best interest.

9:13 AM

President Biden, VP Kamala Harris lead America in celebrating Diwali

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris led Americans in celebrating Diwali on Thursday as temples and many iconic places across the country decorated in lights. "This Diwali, may we show the power in the gathering of light. The light of knowledge, of unity, of truth. The light for freedom, for democracy, for an America where anything is possible," Biden said in a post on X. Earlier this week, he hosted the largest ever Diwali at the White House by inviting some 600 eminent Indian-Americans from across the country.

8:52 AM

BJP leader Devender Singh Rana passes away at 59

The senior BJP leader passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Haryana's Faridabad. Rana is survived by his wife, Gunjan Rana, their daughters Devyani and Ketki, and son Adhiraj Singh. 
First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

