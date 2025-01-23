LIVE news: Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav get death threats, case registered

An FIR has been registered with Amboli Police after Kapil Sharma received a death threat via email from Pakistan, police officials said. The threat email was sent from Pakistan, police officials said. "We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality," the email reads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged Delhi BJP members to target winning over 50 per cent of votes in every booth in the upcoming assembly polls, and excoriated the AAP for its "unfulfilled" promises, "fake" announcements and "corruption". People are openly expressing anger with the AAP government during the party's campaign, he said, claiming that it is making new announcements every day as it is aware that it is losing ground across the national capital.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cited paucity of time and deferred to January 29 the hearing on the suo-motu case over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. On January 20, a Kolkata trial court awarded convict Sanjay Roy "life term imprisonment till death" in the case. The suo-motu (on its own) plea was set to be heard by the top court for the first time after the sentencing in the doctor's rape and murder which took place on August 9 last year.