LIVE news: Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav get death threats, case registered
LIVE news: Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav get death threats, case registered

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 10:59 AM IST
An FIR has been registered with Amboli Police after Kapil Sharma received a death threat via email from Pakistan, police officials said. The threat email was sent from Pakistan, police officials said. "We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality," the email reads.   

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged Delhi BJP members to target winning over 50 per cent of votes in every booth in the upcoming assembly polls, and excoriated the AAP for its "unfulfilled" promises, "fake" announcements and "corruption". People are openly expressing anger with the AAP government during the party's campaign, he said, claiming that it is making new announcements every day as it is aware that it is losing ground across the national capital.
 The Supreme Court on Wednesday cited paucity of time and deferred to January 29 the hearing on the suo-motu case over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. On January 20, a Kolkata trial court awarded convict Sanjay Roy "life term imprisonment till death" in the case. The suo-motu (on its own) plea was set to be heard by the top court for the first time after the sentencing in the doctor's rape and murder which took place on August 9 last year.

10:59 AM

10:55 AM

10:31 AM

10:28 AM

10:06 AM

9:41 AM

9:39 AM

9:35 AM

9:04 AM

Firing between 2 groups in Bihar's Patna, ex-MLA Anant Singh escapes unhurt

Patna Rural SP Vikram Sihag said that police have received information that an incident of firing took place between two gangs in Nauranga village in Mokama area under the jurisdiction of Pachmala Police Station limits on Wednesday evening. Reportedly, one of the gangs involved in the clash is affliated to former MLA Anant Singh.
 

Andhra CM meets Bill Gates at WEF; discusses partnerships in health, education

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has met Microsoft founder Bill Gates at the World Economic Forum in Davos and  deliberated on establishing a centre of excellence for health innovation and diagnostics in the southern state to offer cutting-edge services. "I am delighted to meet Bill Gates again after a long time...his focus on technology and innovation has been an inspiration to all. We discussed opportunities for collaboration in health and AI innovation, and I look forward to BMGF's (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) partnership in Andhra Pradesh's progress," Chandrababu Naidu said.

Uncertainty over fate of Rs 15,000 crore properties inherited by Saif and family: Lawyers

The fate of properties of Rs 15,000 crore owned by Bhopal's erstwhile rulers and inherited by actor Saif Ali Khan and his family remains in limbo due to uncertainty over filing an appeal against an order of the Office of the Custodian of Enemy Property, lawyers have said. If an appeal is not filed by Bhopal Nawab's successors against the order of the Office of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, the properties may come under the Centre's control, the lawyers said on Wednesday.

Death toll rises to 13 in Jalgaon train accident

The death toll in the Jalgaon train accident has risen to 13, Jalgaon's District Magistrate Ayush Prasad said on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when passengers of the Pushpak Express stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train while the Karnataka Express was passing through the adjacent track, and several people were hit by the moving train.

Trump threatens Russia with tariffs, sanctions if 'ridiculous war' in Ukraine not ended

US President Donald Trump has warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to end the 'ridiculous war' in Ukraine or face high tariffs and further sanctions. Trump, who was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, said this on Truth Social on Wednesday, a social media platform owned by him. Trump called out Russian President Putin by name in the social media post, arguing that he always had a good relationship with the leader, but that it was time to settle "this ridiculous War!"

Bal Thackeray was uncompromising in his core beliefs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 99th birth anniversary. PM Modi said on X, "He is widely respected and remembered for his commitment to public welfare and towards Maharashtra's development. He was uncompromising when it came to his core beliefs and always contributed towards enhancing the pride of Indian culture."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recalls Bose's patriotism on his birth anniversary

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday recalled the unyielding spirit of Subhash Chandra Bose towards the cause of the country on his birth anniversary. The birth anniversary of Netaji, as the iconic leader was popularly called, is observed as Parakram Divas (day of valour).

Delhi continues to battle poor air as light rain spell fails to improve AQI

Air quality continued to remain "poor" in the national capital, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) registering at 262 at 6 am and 8 am on Thursday (January 23), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website.

Delhi will not tolerate your hooliganism: Kejriwal slams Amit Shah

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged 'harassment' of AAP workers by the police, and said that while he might have been done "hooliganism" in Gujarat, Delhi will not accept such behaviour.
First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

